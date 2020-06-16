After its season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Monadnock Speedway has a season opener date set for June 20.
Fans will also be allowed to attend, part of the restriction ban lifted by Gov. Sununu on large gatherings.
Opening day races will be featuring NHSTRA Modifieds, Pro 4 Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks and Pure Stocks.
There will also be an open practice session Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The cost for the open practice is $125 per car and includes five wristbands.
Pit gates will be opening at 1 p.m. followed up by practice at 3:30 p.m. and heats at 6 p.m.
The pit admission is $30 for NASCAR members and $35 for non-members.
For those looking for main grandstand tickets, the price of general admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 FOR those aged 10-18.
More information can be found on the Monadnock Speedway website or Facebook page as the opener nears.