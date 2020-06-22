Monadnock Speedway saw its return to racing over the weekend, highlighted by five featured races in front of a crowded grandstand.
The Speedway will be back in action on Saturday. The deadline to purchase advance tickets for fans is Friday at 3 p.m.
Below are the unofficial results from this weekend’s races.
NHSTRA Modified:
Ben Byrne
Brian Robie
Trevor Bleau
Matt Kimball
Todd Patnode
Scott MacMichael
Cameron Houle
Cory Plummer
Kim Rivet
JT Cloutier
Jason Houle
Kevin Pittsinger
Solomon Brow
Andy Major
Brian Chapin
Keith Carzello
Rob Richardi
Brad Zahensky
Eric Leclair
Late Model Results:
Aaron Fellows
Robert Hagar
Adam Gray
Justin Littlewood
Tyler Lescord
Cole Littlewood
Willie Kuhn
Cam Curtis
Scott Beck
Alecia Fohlin Parker
Bill Johnston
Craig Chaffee
Unofficial Street Stocks:
Chris Curtis
Jaret Curtis
Jimmy Renfrew
Chris Buffone
Tim Wenzel
Chase Curtis
Ed Lofland
Dave Greenslit
Hillary Renaud
Mike Radzuik
Troy Waterman
Chris Riendeau
Paul Barnard
Bryan Grainger
Nathaniel Nunez
DNS: Aaron Plemons
Mini Stock:
Gordon Farnum
Nathan Wenzel
Shelby Avery
Doug Curry
Tim Leblanc
Jared Roy
Todd Taylor
Chris Taylor
Eric Bourgeois
Evan Bourgeois
Raymond Herman Sr
Pat Houle
Kevin McKnight
Kevin Clayton
Jeff Asselin
Kyle Poodiack
Kevin Cormier
Jake Puchalski
Bill Chaffee
DNQ: Mike Stebbins
Pure Stocks:
Bruce Clark
Mike Douglas
Sammy Silva
Damon Roy
JD Stockwell
Chris Davis
Jakeb Bosse
Jimmy Zelman
Carter Chamberlain
Jason Leray
Matt Winter
Brandon Lavoie
James Bagby
Reagan Buffum
Cory Lofland
Nick Houle