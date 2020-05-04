With N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu extending the state’s stay-at-home order in the state through May 31, the race season at Monadnock Speedway will have a delayed start.
The track had planned to start its season May 9, and had four events listed on its race calendar following the opener.
Those four events were scheduled for May 16, May 23, May 30 and May 31.
Now, the track is hopeful that in June racing will be permitted.
If so, the first scheduled date on the calendar is June 6, but there’s a possibility the first event takes place June 13, the NHSTRA Modifieds Battle for the Cup, according to Track Operations Manager Michelle Cloutier.
The speedway will have an update on the revised schedule plans for June over the next couple weeks. That update will be posted on the speedway’s website and Facebook page.
“We’re hopeful. I personally have written up a draft plan for our speedway and submitted it to the governor,” Cloutier said. “It’s outdoors, we have open air here and we can abide by all the rules. Our fingers are crossed that we’ll be racing in June.”