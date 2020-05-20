Despite the growing optimism, Monadnock Speedway’s hopes for the green light to reopen the track still have not come to fruition.
“It was very disappointing to hear the press conference yesterday as the New Hampshire Task Force did recommend for racetracks to reopen in phase one of attractions,” a post on the Monadnock Speedway Facebook page read. “We are not quite sure why racetracks were moved into another phase of attractions but, we remain positive that we will be able start holding race events in early June.”
While the official races will not be able to take place, there was a silver lining, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office approved the speedway to hold practice sessions.
The speedway submitted a new plan of operation for the practice sessions to the Town of Winchester for final approval Wednesday.
“We believe the Board of Selectman will approve it as the Town of Winchester has been working hard for us to get back to racing,” the Facebook post read.
Practice sessions will not be open to the public for spectators and the main grandstands will be closed, the post stated.
On the Monadnock Speedway Facebook page, social distancing guidelines are listed along with a practice schedule.