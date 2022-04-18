SWANZEY — When you win all facets of the game, good things tend to happen.
The Monadnock softball team did just that against Mascoma Valley Monday night in Swanzey in a 17-0, five-inning win. The Huskies were hitting well, played tight defense and junior Shawn Bixby pitched well in the circle in the shutout victory.
“It felt pretty good,” Bixby said. “This was my first start in such a long time. It was nice to know the defense had my back.”
Bixby pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out seven.
“She was efficient,” said Monadnock coach Chad Beede. “She attacked the zone. She made corrections when I’d holler out from the dugout … and just threw a solid game.”
After a 1-2-3 first inning from Bixby, senior Mordred Savola and junior Julia Hoden helped keep Mascoma Valley off the bases in the second inning with strong defensive plays in right field and second base, respectively.
Then in the third inning, Bixby put the two leadoff batters on base with back-to-back walks before striking out the next two hitters. Shortstop Madison Swett, a senior, then helped out her pitcher to make the third out on an infield popup and end the threat.
The Huskies did not commit an error during the game.
“It’s great,” said Bixby of the defense. “It makes it way more fun for me. I don’t have to be all stressed out and everything. Makes it so much easier.”
Offensively, Monadnock got the bats going early and often, including an emphatic three-run homerun from senior Grace LeClair in the third inning. LeClair went 3-for-3 in the box with a single, triple and the homerun. She finished with four RBIs.
Swett went 4-for-4 with two RBIs while junior Emma Loudermilk (2-for-3), freshman Cainen Avery (2-for-4, five RBIs) and freshman Shaylee Branon (2-for-4) all had multi-hit games as well.
By the end of the second inning, Monadnock had pulled ahead 10-0 and was in control the rest of the way.
“I’m pleased,” Beede said. “I like that the girls stayed focused through the five innings. It’s very easy to lose focus when that happens. They showed me some things on the bases that I was pleased with. I liked their aggressiveness.”
With Monday’s win, the Huskies stay undefeated through their first three games, including a 21-0 route over Kearsarge to start the season and an 8-6 comeback victory over Conant.
So what's been the key to the early success?
“Positive attitudes and working hard in practice,” Beede said. “They’re giving me 100 percent when they come to practice, and that’s what it’s going to take.”
Bixby agreed.
“The way we are at practice and everything, we’re focused,” she said. “I think we have a great attitude. We don’t get down on ourselves when things go wrong. We’re sticking through.”
Next for Monadnock is Hopkinton — last year’s Division III runners up — in a rematch of the semifinals from last season. Hopkinton won that semifinal matchup, 6-0, before losing to Campbell in the final.
First pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Swanzey.