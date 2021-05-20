NEW IPSWICH — They say it’s a game of inches.
That was certainly the case Thursday in New Ipswich, where the Monadnock softball team fell in a tight battle, 4-2, to Mascenic.
If a few plays go a different way — Madison Swett hits her line drive just a few inches higher to get over the shortstop rather than in her glove, or Olivia Cormier makes a tough play at first base on a hard-hit ground ball — and the score certainly could’ve been flipped.
“Coming off of a week with no practice, I think they played phenomenally well,” said head coach Chad Beede. “We have cleaned up a lot of our mistakes.”
After losing to Mascenic 9-4 earlier in the season, the Huskies hung tough and took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Eliza Harwood reached base on an error with two outs to flip over the lineup, then Grace LeClair made the Vikings pay with a triple to left field to score Harwood.
Then Emma Loudermilk singed to score LeClair.
Loudermilk had two hits on the day, one of three Huskies to record multiple hits, with LeClair and Julia Hoden also recording two hits.
Mascenic got a run back in the bottom half of the fourth inning, but it was the fifth that was the game-changer. The Vikings scored three times, on four consecutive singles, to take the late 4-2 lead which stuck for the final two innings.
Monadnock had a chance to get back into the game in the top of the sixth after another LeClair triple put her in a good spot to score, but the hit came with two outs and the Huskies left her stranded — one of nine runners left on base.
On top of her two triples, LeClair posted a strong line in the circle, pitching all seven innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out nine.
“I knew I had one job to do when I was pitching, and I knew I had one job to do when I was hitting and I was there to do my job and I was determined to get it done,” LeClair said.
LeClair cruised through the first three innings, not letting herself get into any trouble.
“She is just getting stronger every game,” Beede said. “She’s getting more confidence, her pace has been very good, her command has been very good.”
Four of the hits LeClair gave up and all three earned runs came in the fifth inning.
Even in the loss, the Huskies showed significant improvement from the start of the season, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
The Vikings loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, on a walk, a hit and an error, but some heads-up defensive plays kept the damage to just one run.
There’s still some finetuning to do — the Huskies committed three errors and misplayed a couple of balls which gave Mascenic more scoring opportunities — but Beede said the outfield stood out to him.
“I was most impressed with my outfield,” Beede said. “They’ve made the most improvement. Seeing girls track the ball the right way, dropping out and actually tracking it down and catching it was a win in my book because a lot of them are playing the outfield for the first time this year.”
“We’ve definitely come a long, long way,” LeClair said. “Especially in the outfield, they’ve been working really hard. They have come so far."
Monadnock has two more tries to polish things off before the postseason. The Huskies have a home-and-home against Keene Tuesday and Friday before traveling to Kearsarge for the first round of the postseason on Memorial Day.
“Everyone’s keeping their heads high, cheering everyone on and its all-around a good environment for everybody,” LeClair said.