SWANZEY CENTER — The message was quite simple for the Huskies — win, and they're in.
The approach was even simpler — attack.
The Monadnock softball team had absolutely no intentions of walking its way into the NHIAA Division III State Tournament. The Huskies swung early and often against Hillsboro-Deering, and did a whole mess of damage in the process.
They laced 23 hits without drawing a single walk, and stormed to a 20-4 win in five innings on Friday, clinching a spot in the postseason.
On the last day of the regular season, the Swanzey Center squad earned itself the right to play a little more softball this spring.
Entering in control of its own destiny, but with other factors in play that could have gotten them a berth regardless of Friday's result — Monadnock left nothing to chance.
For a team that started the season 2-9 and — outside of a 46-0 win against winless Mascoma Valley — was outscored 98-41 over that stretch, the Huskies have played their best ball in the last two weeks of May.
The Huskies (7-10) won five of their last six games and ended the season on a four-game winning streak. They have outscored opponents 55-12 during that streak.
Friday, the Huskies put an exclamation point on their end-of-season statement.
"Our coach tells us to pick our pitches, and I just think we were ready to go today," said senior Emma Loudermilk, one of two seniors on the Huskies along with Julia Hoden.
"We didn't want to wait until we were behind in the count," Loudermilk said. "We wanted to go out and be like 'All right, there's our pitch.' And boom. Then over time, that just built up."
Every Husky in the lineup recorded at least two hits on Friday. Eight Huskies drove in at least one run. In a game that lasted just 57 minutes, the Huskies hit the ball at a head-spinning rate.
"I always tell them to be aggressive," said coach Chad Beede. "It's cliché, but I preach 'Do your job'. And we've been working on their approach at the plate and just being focused in the moment and being in the present."
Sophomore leadoff hitter Shaylee Branon set the tone in the first, knocking the first pitch she saw for a double to kickstart her 4-for-5 afternoon. She added three singles, scored three times and drove in four runs.
The Huskies scored twice in the first frame, then batted around in both the second and third innings to build out a 17-4 lead.
Freshman first baseman Olivia Knightley was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Freshman Jez Fusco was 2-for-5 with four RBI.
Sophomore Arianna Drouin was 2-for-4 with an RBI. She pitched all five innings on the mound, allowing four runs on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Hoden was 3-for-4 with two RBI while Loudermilk was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the pair's last hurrah on Old Homestead. Friday was senior day. And after winning each of their last three games on opposing teams' senior nights, the Huskies wanted to send their seniors out right — with their third consecutive trip to the postseason.
"It's so exciting to be back in the playoffs for the third year in a row, it's a big deal," said Hoden. "We've been practicing really hard. And we just came in today with the right mindset."
That the Huskies were so far out of the playoff picture just two weeks ago makes the playoff berth all the better.
"We had a conversation a couple of weeks ago," said Beede. "We did some soul searching and had a great practice that night. And ever since then the girls have been focused. . . . We didn't have the hang-your-head, woe-is-me attitude. It was 'We can do this.' "
"I think when we were unsure that we were going to make it to the tournament this year," said Loudermilk. "It really showed how blessed we were to make it the two times before. Now, making it this year, knowing that we worked harder than we ever have before to make it there, it makes you really proud to accomplish that."
Tournament seeds will be released next week before the play begins on Wednesday. Monadnock is likely to play a top-five seed, but will do so knowing they are playing their best softball of the season.
"There's some top teams that I think we can beat if we play our game," said Loudermilk. "If we play the way we played today, even if we don't beat them I think we can give whoever we play a close game."
"I told them, all you have to do is be invited to the dance," said Beede. "Today, they got invited to the dance. After that, anything can happen. We just have to do what we did today. Be aggressive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.