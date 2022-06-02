SWANZEY — The message from Monadnock coach Chad Beede after the game was simple: “Win with dignity, lose with grace.”
It was an eight-run fourth inning that ended up knocking the No. 4-seeded Monadnock softball team out of the Division III tournament in the first round, with an 8-4 loss to No. 13 Mascenic Thursday at Tom Stewart Field in Swanzey.
“[I told them] not to hang their heads,” Beede said. “We’ve always said: ‘Win with dignity, lose with grace.’ That’s why you play a game. If it was easy, they’d just write your name in. [Mascenic] outplayed us today. … Remember the feeling but don’t dwell on the moment.”
The wheels fell off for the Huskies in that fourth inning, as the Vikings got their first four batters of the inning on base and didn’t let up until eight runs had crossed the plate. A few mental mistakes proved costly, and all of a sudden, the Huskies found themselves with an eight-run deficit.
“[Mascenic] had a good inning where they put some pressure on us,” Beede said. “We talked about details and fundamentals being what it takes to go all the way.”
Monadnock started to chip away in the bottom half of the fourth, scoring three runs to make it an 8-3 game. Senior Madison Swett, freshman Shaylee Branon and sophomore Nicole Braley each had an RBI in the inning.
The Huskies scored again in the bottom of the seventh after junior Emma Loudermilk tripled then scored on a wild pitch, but that was as close as Monadnock would get.
The game was scoreless up until the fourth inning, with senior Grace LeClair going toe-to-toe with Mascenic’s Lyla Buxton in the circle. The Vikings finally got to LeClair in the fourth and rode that lead to the end.
“I think our players were caught a little off guard,” LeClair said. “[Mascenic] wasn’t hitting that much to begin with, then all of a sudden, they just started hitting the ball. We didn’t execute the plays like we were supposed to.”
“We weren’t as tight as we know we can be,” Swett said. “People just dropped their heads, got in the wrong mindset and we couldn’t get out of it.”
Swett finished 2-for-3 with the RBI and a run scored. Loudermilk was also 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The upset puts Mascenic in the quarterfinal round of the bracket, where they will face with winner of No. 5 Newport and No. 12 Belmont, who also played Thursday night.
As for the Huskies, they lose five seniors including LeClair and Swett, both key pieces of the team’s successes this year.
“You just never want to leave,” Swett said. “This place means so much to all of us. This team this year really became family for both of us. It’s going to be hard. … I didn’t think I was going to cry, but I definitely did.”
“Me and Maddy have been playing together since fourth grade,” LeClair said, as the emotions started to bleed through. “We’ve always been tight teammates and we’ve been best friends ever since. … It’s always been fun.”
The good news? Monadnock has a strong core of underclassmen who will be leading the charge next year and beyond. Juniors Shawn Bixby, Julia Hoden and Emma Loudermilk, with sophomores Nicole Braley and Eliza Harwood and freshmen Cainen Avery and Shaylee Branon will all be returning next season with an extra year of experience under their belt.
The loss of LeClair, Swett and the rest of the seniors will undoubtedly leave some enormous shoes to fill.
“We’re going to miss them,” said an emotional Beede. “They’ve been huge to the program. I’ve had them since travel ball. They’ve improved year after year. They have the drive and the desire. I’m going to miss them.”
But Beede is confident about the future of Monadnock softball.
“I’m positive about the program,” Beede said. “We have a good middle school program; we have numbers growing in JV. We have some up and coming athletes that will hopefully fill the role. I think the future is bright.”
As are the graduating seniors.
“We have a strong lineup all the way through,” LeClair said. “Every girl on our team can hit, every girl on our team can field. … They’re strong. They got it.”
“There’s no easy out in that lineup,” Swett said. “I think as long as everybody keeps their head up and continues to work together, they’ll do amazing things in the future.”