CLAREMONT — When the sun seared through the clouds, it beat down on the field as hard as Stevens and Monadnock like to pound the rock in between the tackles.
When severe weather pushed action to Saturday morning, it set up a sweltering showdown of smashmouth football between two Division III teams traditionally known for their hard-nosed style of play.
Saturday's four-quarter affair felt more like an August two-a-day. The heat and the humidity at Barnes Park took a toll.
But the Monadnock defense, battered and bruised by day's end, carried the Huskies to a 14-0 win and a 2-0 start to the season.
Not only did the Huskies D keep the Cardinals (0-2) off the board, they gave the boys from Old Homestead Highway the lead.
On the second play of the second quarter, Monadnock forced a fumbled at the line of scrimmage that bounced out to Chase Elliott on the edge. Elliott scooped it and scored from 50 yards out for a 6-0 lead. Those would be the only points of the first half.
Elliott played the hero on offense last week with two touchdowns against Fall Mountain. This week, He finished with 42 yards on eight carries, but came up with another signature moment of the young season on the other side of the ball.
"That's Chase, he's a small guy but he's a big player," said Monadnock coach Rob Lotito. "He's been hampered by injuries the last two seasons. This is really the first time we've had him and people are finally getting to see the player he is."
The Stevens offense presented a formidable attack headlined by 5-foot-10, 250-pound quarterback/running back Tyler Christian. The Huskies limited him to 60 yards on 18 carries. 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back Zach Richardson added 32 yards on five carries for the Cardinals.
"I was drilling into kids all week that you have to get low cause [Christian] will run you over in a second," said Monadnock senior captain and linebacker Ben Dean. "We had that mentality that we were going to come in here and hit them and we were going to hit hard."
Stevens had 154 yards of total offense. The Huskies forced four fumbles, recovering two of them, and finished with three takeaways.
The first half was an offensive tug-of-war between the 20-yard lines. Monadnock had a 31-yard field goal try blocked on its first drive. Both teams had long drives stall after getting derailed by penalties.
At halftime, the Huskies were laboring.
"I’m proud of my kids. We work hard. It was hot and they didn’t quit," said Lotito. "I had kids throwing up at halftime and they hung in there."
"We were digging deep," said Dean. "Coach pushes us to the brink in practice so we are ready for spots like these. We were prepared for this, especially in the second half."
The Huskies were content to play keep away in the final two quarters.
They started the third quarter with their best offensive drive of the game. The Huskies went 70 yards on 10 plays, capped off by a Kaden Smith one-yard sneak for the touchdown. Tucker Johns added a two-point run to make it 14-0. Monadnock then forced and recovered a fumble on the kickoff. The ensuing drive went four-and-out. But Stevens took its first offensive snap with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
The Cardinals marched down the field on 10 carries from Christian that got them down to the Huskies 14-yard line. But Stevens had touchdowns negated on back-to-back plays on an illegal formation penalty and a holding call. That led to a dropped fourth down pass.
From there, Monadnock didn't intend on giving Stevens another real try. With 8:05 remaining, the Huskies used up 7:23 on the ground before punting away.
Torin Dubriske intercepted a pass on the final play of the game to seal the shut out.
Monadnock used six different runners to combine for 200 yards on the ground. Koby Kidney — back from injury after missing Week 1 — debuted with 65 yards on 12 carries. Nicholas Ball had 43 yards on five carries. Smith had 26 yards on the ground with a score and was 4-for-7 through the air for 26 yards.
Stevens freshman quarterback Karson Thyne was 3-for-8 passing for 52 yards. Christian added one completion for 10 yards. Thyne's twin brother Karter had three catches for 53 yards.
The Huskies turn their attention now to their home opener on Friday against Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough. The two sides played to a nail-biting 22-20 Monadnock win a year ago. The Lakers (1-1) were shut out 42-0 by Trinity on Saturday after beating Stevens 27-20 in Week 1.
"I’m looking forward to it," said Dean. "That is the game I circled on my calendar when I saw the schedule. I hate those kids with everything I got. Come Friday night, I’m not there to make friends. I’m there to hit some kids and punish them."
