Monadnock Regional High School’s Cam Olivo has committed to play college baseball at Southern New Hampshire University, said Monadnock Athletic Director Tom Cote, who is also the baseball coach for the Huskies.
Olivo — a rising senior with the Huskies — was between Franklin Pierce University and SNHU before ultimately choosing to play for the Penmen.
“I knew what I liked and SNHU had what I was looking for,” said Olivo, who also plays golf and hockey. “I also felt comfortable with the coaching staff.
“I’ve been working towards college baseball for a while,” Olivo added. “Coach Cote sat me down freshman year and he told me I have a real chance to play in college.”
A Division II school in Manchester, Southern New Hampshire has continuously fielded a competitive baseball team. The Penmen are reigning Northeast-10 conference champions and reached the D-II College World Series this past spring — its second season in a row earning a spot in the CWS.
“The program at SNHU speaks for itself,” said Cote, who was named NHIAA D-III Coach of the Year last year. “The kids around him will be D-I level. He’ll have an opportunity to learn and grow there.”
The Penmen are led by Scott Loiseau, the reigning NE10 Coach of the Year. He has earned that title two years in a row and five times 14-year tenure at the helm at SNHU. Since taking over the program in 2008, Loiseau has built up a record of 436-196-2 (.689). SNHU has qualified for the NCAA tournament in each of the last ten seasons, in which the program has gone 379-123 (.755).
Before SNHU, Loiseau spent three years as an assistant coach at Franklin Pierce, where Cote played for him. The two still talk, but Cote said Olivo was on Loiseau’s radar before he even put in a recommendation.
“Cam got some coaches’ attention in the spring,” Cote said. “At the D-II level, everyone in New England wanted a piece of Cam.
“It makes me so happy,” Cote continued. “Cam has worked so hard to get to where he is. His physical ability gets him where he needs to be and he’s also a very smart kid.”
Olivo has been a key piece of the Huskies’ back-to-back state title runs. He missed out on the playoff run in 2021 due to injury but was a top contributor in this year’s undefeated state championship season.
During the three-game playoff run which saw the Huskies finish on top, Olivo hit .400 (4-for-10) with four RBIs and two runs scored. In the championship game alone, Olivo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He hit a double, triple and a towering home run to lead the Monadnock offense to the D-III title.
Olivo also pitched 4.2 innings during the playoff run, striking out 11 hitters and only allowing one earned run.
At SNHU, Olivo will primarily be a pitcher, but might also see some time at first base and in the outfield. Cote said he doesn’t want Olivo to give up on his bat just yet.
“The way the ball comes off his bat, not a lot of high school players have that power,” Cote said.
Cote gets Olivo for one more season at Monadnock before he ships off to SNHU.
“We want to keep him humble, continue on the path he’s been going,” Cote said. “Keep lifting, going to the gym. … Show everyone that he can be a pro ball player.”
Olivo thanked his mom for supporting him throughout the decision process. Olivo said he’s already been on 10-11 college visits.
“She took me to all the visits, talked through everything and stood by every decision I made,” Olivo said.
“The baseball program is proud of him,” Cote said. “All the credit goes to him and his hard work and the goals that he’s set. Opportunities like this don’t just happen.”
