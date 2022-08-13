Cam Olivo

Cam Olivo bats for the Monadnock baseball team during the Division III state championship game in Manchester at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday, June 11. The Huskies defeated the Lakers 11-2.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Monadnock Regional High School’s Cam Olivo has committed to play college baseball at Southern New Hampshire University, said Monadnock Athletic Director Tom Cote, who is also the baseball coach for the Huskies.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.