Monadnock Regional High School is honoring its 2019-20 senior scholar athletes on a PowerPoint slideshow. In order for an athlete to qualify, he or she must have at least a B+ GPA, varsity letter, be active in at least two varsity sports, participate in community service activities and serve as a role model to their peers.

The athletes were nominated by school Athletic Director Tom Cote and Principal Lisa Spencer.

Carly Ayotte, a member of the Huskies’ field hockey, basketball and softball teams earned the honor.

Alexis Bauer, a two-sport athlete in girls soccer and outdoor track, was recognized.

Sydney Eccleston, a three-sport athlete in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, earned the honor.

Hailey Haddock, a field hockey, indoor and outdoor track athlete, received the award.

Alexis Keenan, a member of the field hockey, indoor track and outdoor track teams received the honor.

Sadie Lorenz, a member of the cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams was awarded.

Meghan Mecheski, a member of the girls soccer, girls basketball and softball teams, was recognized for her work.

Caitlin Stearns, a member of the field hockey, girls basketball and softball teams, was awarded with the honor.

Eric Chase, a two-sport athlete in ice hockey and baseball, was recognized with the honor.

Clay Coffman, a three-sport athlete in boys soccer, boys basketball and baseball, received the recognition.

Rounding out the 11 Monadnock senior scholar athletes was Joseph Drew, a member of the football and outdoor track teams.