Monadnock Regional High School is honoring its 2019-20 senior scholar athletes on a PowerPoint slideshow. In order for an athlete to qualify, he or she must have at least a B+ GPA, varsity letter, be active in at least two varsity sports, participate in community service activities and serve as a role model to their peers.
The athletes were nominated by school Athletic Director Tom Cote and Principal Lisa Spencer.
Carly Ayotte, a member of the Huskies’ field hockey, basketball and softball teams earned the honor.
Alexis Bauer, a two-sport athlete in girls soccer and outdoor track, was recognized.
Sydney Eccleston, a three-sport athlete in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, earned the honor.
Hailey Haddock, a field hockey, indoor and outdoor track athlete, received the award.
Alexis Keenan, a member of the field hockey, indoor track and outdoor track teams received the honor.
Sadie Lorenz, a member of the cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams was awarded.
Meghan Mecheski, a member of the girls soccer, girls basketball and softball teams, was recognized for her work.
Caitlin Stearns, a member of the field hockey, girls basketball and softball teams, was awarded with the honor.
Eric Chase, a two-sport athlete in ice hockey and baseball, was recognized with the honor.
Clay Coffman, a three-sport athlete in boys soccer, boys basketball and baseball, received the recognition.
Rounding out the 11 Monadnock senior scholar athletes was Joseph Drew, a member of the football and outdoor track teams.