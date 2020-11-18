Monadnock Regional Middle High School is moving forward with their plan to field winter sports teams, said athletic director Tom Cote.
The school is approved for winter sports and will be fielding basketball, ice hockey, a running club and possibly an outdoor fitness club.
Monadnock will not be offering indoor track or swimming this winter, due to a lack of a venue. Finding indoor venues to compete has been a problem as local colleges are becoming more strict about who can use their facilities.
Wrestling will also not be offered this winter.
Spectators will be limited at indoor events. Each Monadnock basketball player will receive two tickets per game. The protocol for the ice hockey games will be determined by the Keene Community Ice Arena.
Open gyms begin on Nov. 30 and tryouts start Dec. 14.