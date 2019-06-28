The Monadnock Marauders semi-pro football team doesn’t begin its season until July 27, but it’s holding a special charity game for The Community Kitchen of Keene Saturday.
The Marauders will host the Connecticut Brawlers in the “Knock Out Hunger” Championship Saturday at 4 p.m. at Alumni Field in Keene. Half the gate proceeds will go to The Community Kitchen, and all fans who bring a canned food item to the game will receive a 50/50 raffle ticket.
Chili’s will be giving away free chips at the game, and the Spofford Boy Scouts will be running the snack shack.
The Marauders went 2-4-1 last year to finish fourth in the Maritime Conference’s North Division, while the Brawlers went 7-0 to take first in the South Division before losing in the conference title game to the Seacoast Warhawks.