LANGDON — Time after time, Monadnock moved the ball down the field, only to fail to find the end zone.
But when it counted most with their backs up against the wall in overtime and Fall Mountain on the precipice of a program-defining win on home turf, the Huskies showed what’s made them a Division III football staple for so long.
The Fall Mountain faithful was barely finished celebrating Eric Franklin’s touchdown pass to Charles Dussault in the first overtime when Monadnock barreled into the end zone on an option play on its first OT snap to even the score.
Kaden Smith rolled right, and with a lead blocker in front and only one defender to beat, pitched the ball to Chase Elliott. Elliott breezed in. Smith then charged in for the two point conversion.
Monadnock 20, Fall Mountain 18. In overtime.
Welcome to football season.
History will have to wait for the Wildcats.
Despite Monadnock’s injuries (running back and kicker Koby Kidney missed Friday with a concussion and fullback and middle linebacker Brandon Bernard missed the second half with a knee injury), despite the mistakes (the Huskies committed a dozen penalties), the Huskies escaped Langdon 1-0.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes,” said Smith. “But we never quit. We kept working and working and chipping away. They couldn’t stop us up the middle so we just kept grinding away, then we went outside to get the win.”
“I have a lot of friends on [Fall Mountain],” said Smith. “You work so hard in preseason and in prep for this week and to see it come together in the end with a win feels awesome.”
In his first game under center for the Wildcats, Franklin, a senior, nearly led his Wildcats to the biggest regular season win in Langdon in more than a generation.
He threw three touchdowns. His 42-yard bomb down the sideline to Josh DeVore in the second quarter lit a hopeful spark for the Wildcats.
Franklin found DeVore again in the fourth quarter for a 14-yard score that made it 12-6 Fall Mountain with 10:48 to play. That drive came to be when refs controversially ruled Monadnock returner Tanner Ayotte touched a punt that Fall Mountain fell on, giving the Wildcats the ball at the Huskies 24-yard line.
The Huskies scrambled to tie the game with 3:10 remaining when Smith snuck in from the one-yard line. Monadnock would get a chance to win in the final minute after Ben Dean came away with a strip sack at the Fall Mountain 38-yard line, but overtime seemed to be an unavoidable destiny.
“[Fall Mountain head coach Orion] Binney is doing a great job over there,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito. “His guys played, and they threw the ball against us. No excuses on our part, we have to make the play no matter who is on the field. We gotta make the play defensively.”
Franklin finished with 108 yards passing.
“Losing sucks,” said Binney. “I told the fellas we played well. Couple plays here and there and there was stuff I could have done better. ... Maybe come Monday I’ll be able to take the moral victory out of it, but for now it just sucks.”
Three times Monadnock had the ball inside the 10-yard line and failed to come away with points. They had a touchdown taken off the board in the first half on an offensive holding call on fourth and five. In the final minute of the first half, with no timeouts and the clock running with 30 seconds, Smith fumbled a snap attempting to kill the clock and Fall Mountain recovered.
But the Huskies moved the ball on the ground all night despite missing two of its key ball carriers.
Elliott was a giant. He carried 20 times for 131 yards and two scores. Torin Dubriske carried eight times for 82 yards. Smith ran for 51 yards, most of those yards coming on QB sneaks.
“We knew we were taking plays off and we told our line we had to get better,” said Elliott. “We dug deep and we pushed that ball back and we kept running new plays, news plays and we got that touchdown.”
“It was very intense,” Elliott added. “They had me scared for a second. Our boys were hurting. We just ha to step it up. We knew we were coming in here a little underrated, but hey we got the W an got out of here.”
