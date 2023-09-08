Golf is a sport of ultimate highs and frustrating, hair-pulling lows.
Gabe Hill rode that roller coaster of emotions to levels beyond his wildest imagination when he made his collegiate golf debut at Mount Saint Mary College on Wednesday.
Hill, a Troy native and graduate of Monadnock where he was a standout on the Huskies golf team, was set to make his first start for the Knights at the Powelton Club in Newburgh, N.Y.
But about an hour before the Knights were set to hit the tee box, Hill’s golf bag was run over in the parking lot of his residence hall. His TaylorMade SIM driver was snapped, his entire set of 2018 Callaway Rogue X irons was rendered useless and the bag was ruined.
“I saw it happen and I was like oh my, this is an absolute nightmare. This could not go any worse for your first collegiate start,” said Hill.
He was able to salvage his putter, hybrids and wedges, but was left scrambling to fill a bag with time ticking.
To make matters more complicated, Hill is left-handed.
Luckily, Hill’s college coach Andy Crane also is lefthanded and had his clubs with him.
Switching out clubs is not always a simple swap for golfers, especially when you’re 6-foot-4 like Hill is.
“I’m looking at the clubs and they’re barely my size, I’m switching out my bag 20 minutes before teeing off,” Hill said. “So I was going out there thinking, you know, if I shoot a high number or whatever, I kind of have an excuse, right?”
“But then I was talking with everyone and I was like, how cool would it be if I went out and played well?”
How cool would it be?
It would be a program first for the Knights.
Hill shot a 75 to lead his team in a 319-336 win over Yeshiva University. He is the first freshman in program history to win in his first match.
“I am really proud of Gabe,” said Crane. “Winning in his first college start is absolutely special but winning after your clubs are run over and you have to borrow the coach’s clubs is Disney storybook stuff.”
Hill said the he had to adjust his distances with the new iron set, but got comfortable rather quickly. He carded a 39 on the front nine.
“Once I started getting into my groove a little bit, you start making more comfortable swings,” said Hill. “When you’re playing with irons you’ve never touched before, you’re really not swinging confidently right away.”
The Knights don’t play again until Sept. 15, which gives Hill time to properly replace his clubs, but he came away with a golf story on par with the best of them.
“It was all just kind of an unreal experience,” said Hill. “Finding out that no freshman had won in their first match, to be able to do that is pretty special to me and the way I did it really didn’t set in right away. I woke up [Thursday] and thought, ‘ok, yeah, that was awesome.’ ”
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
