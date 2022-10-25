RAYMOND — When you're down by two goals almost from the start, it’s tough to come back.
The Monadnock girls soccer team fell behind early against Raymond in the preliminary round of the Division III playoffs, and ultimately lost to the Rams, 5-0, Tuesday in Raymond.
Raymond’s first two goals came in the opening 10 minutes.
“We quickly realized that we had to step it up,” said senior captain Bree Lawrence. “We were a little slow at the beginning, but I think we realized that if we wanted to stay in the game, we really had to step it up.”
After giving up the two quick goals, Monadnock held Raymond off the scoreboard until the 27th minute. Raymond held a 3-0 lead at halftime, scored again on a corner kick in the 54th minute, and the final goal came in the 64th minute.
“I think we could’ve come out with much more intensity,” said Monadnock coach Rich Hirtle. “We were just flat right away. They put two quickly on the board, and it made it hard for us to work out of the hole that they put us in. We seemed to settle down a little bit, but we just couldn’t find our way beyond their backfield.”
Penny Wenzell scored twice for the Rams, both in the first half.
Despite the lopsided score, Monadnock didn’t go down without a fight, creating a handful of scoring chances throughout the game, but Raymond goalie Gabrielle Hone was phenomenal, stopping everything that came her way.
Senior Julia Hoden created the first scoring opportunity in the 17th minute — on a free kick — striking the ball square and on target, but Hone made the save.
Then sophomore Amanda Roy put the ball on net in the 36th minute, but Hone made the save.
Sophomore Cainen Avery then had a chance in the 44th minute — an opportunity to spark the Huskies at the start of the second half — but Hone made the save.
Finally, Roy had a second good look at the net in the 53rd minute, but — you guessed it — Hone made the save.
“Their goalie is definitely really good,” Roy said. “Their backs are good too. If I made a couple moves, maybe looked to cross it in or maybe faked a cross and shoot — there are too many things I could’ve done.”
Just a minute after Hone’s save on Roy’s shot, Raymond’s Lydia Cramer scored on a corner kick to make it 4-0.
“With those chances, I just don’t think we had enough numbers in there to support,” Hirtle said. “We really needed to outnumber those four backs to create better chances with either a through-ball or a combination because their keeper was stellar. … It was hopeful, but it just didn’t find the back of the net. Today wasn’t our day to find the back of the net.”
Monadnock (7-9-1) took another step forward as a program this year, earning its first playoff appearance in five years. The Huskies lose six rostered seniors — including Hoden, Lawrence and Trista Faulkner — but bring back a strong sophomore class that includes Avery, Roy and Bailee Soucia.
“This team has a lot of promise going into next year,” Hirtle said.
“I think it was really special just getting to playoffs,” Lawrence said. “We worked so hard. … Going forward, I think they’re going to be really good, they’re going to be really strong. These sophomores, and the juniors too and freshmen, they’re going to be really strong. They’re going to learn to work together even more than we did this year. I hope it’s going to be really good for them, and I hope they can make the playoffs again.”
“It’s going to be tough losing these seniors, but we’re going to pick up some players next year,” Roy said. “We’re going to do offseason work, and I think next year we’re going to come out stronger.”
