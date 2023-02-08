SWANZEY CENTER — The Monadnock girls’ basketball team has turned a new page.
Last year’s state championship is a distant memory, and the Huskies have forged through the ups and downs of this season to find an identity of their own.
“I think the girls are over the defending state champs stuff, we’re not the same team,” said head coach Rob Colbert.
But just because they won’t be mentioned alongside the usual Division III heavy hitters when the state tournament begins next week, doesn’t mean these Huskies don’t have something to contribute to the conversation.
And on Tuesday night in Swanzey Center, these Huskies may have began their statement with a 39-24 win over Kearsarge.
It’s the fewest points the Huskies (6-8) have allowed this season. And it comes against a Kearsarge team that had won six in a row and is firmly ahead of Monadnock in the D-III standings at 11-5.
The Huskies took care of the ball and played with tremendous grit. Kearsarge did not get an easy bucket all night.
“Our compete level is exceptionally high. And it has to be,” said Colbert. “Not to take anything away from our girls, but we don’t have the biggest, the most athletic or the most skilled, so we’ve got to make it a rock fight and we did that.”
The Huskies do approach things offensively with a much more balanced attack than some star-reliant teams in the division. But they are led by their seniors like most grind-it-out teams need to be.
Senior Breann Lawrence led all scorers with 11 points. Mea Carroll-Clough followed with 10 points. Senior Finley Avery — in her first start — came away with nine rebounds. All three were honored before the game along with injured senior guard Quinn Underwood for senior night.
“We’re a small team, so we have to get in it, get dirty and get our hands on anything we can,” said Lawrence. “We’re a tough team. We’ll play aggressive when we need to. When people think we’re not going to come out strong, that’s when we come out strong.”
The Huskies did just that, taking control of things in the second quarter and never relenting the lead from there.
Kearsarge led 9-8 after the opening eight minutes, but the Huskies surged to take a 20-11 lead at halftime. Five different Huskies made field goals in the momentum-swinging second quarter in which they held Kearsarge without a make from the floor. The defense suffocated again in the third, allowing just four points.
Lawrence helped the Huskies build the lead to 31-15 heading into the fourth with a three-pointer and a pair of free throws in the third. All three of Lawrence’s field goals came from beyond the arc.
In the fourth, the Huskies slowed the pace and controlled the ball despite an aggressive defensive push from Kearsarge. They kept their composure as the fouls got harder and the loose ball scrums got more physical.
“Hopefully you learn from everything, and we haven’t been in a game like that yet that ended with that level of chippy-ness or that level of intensity,” said Colbert. “What was good was that we took care of the basketball. It’s a maturity that has come as part of playing the whole season.”
The Huskies begin a mad dash to the postseason, with their last four games coming over a five-day stretch starting Wednesday on the road against Hopkinton. They’ll do so with as much momentum as they’ve had all season.
