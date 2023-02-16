The Monadnock girls’ basketball team is moving on.
The No. 10 seed in the Division III tournament, the Huskies clipped No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas 57-47 on Tuesday night in Derry.
The Huskies (10-9) outscored St. Thomas Aquinas 20-6 in the fourth quarter to erase a third-quarter deficit and advance to the quarterfinal, where they will travel to face No. 2 Concord Christian Academy on Saturday.
Bailee Soucia led the way for the Huskies with 20 points. She got out a roaring start, pouring in nine points in the opening eight minutes.
“She took us on her shoulders and refused to go down,” said head coach Rob Colbert. “She got to the basket, hit a couple of threes. . . . Her driving to the basket against their guards was key.”
Monadnock trailed 41-37 after three quarters.
Breann Lawrence had 12 points for the Huskies. Regan Kidney had 10 points, six of which came on free throws in the final two minutes.
Monadnock closed out the season playing five games over six days, winning four. The late-season mad dashed helped provide the spark heading into the playoffs, Colbert said.
“We have played an been in just about every situation a team could be in,” Colbert said. “We’re a young team, but we’re a weathered team and we’re playing our best basketball right now.”
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.