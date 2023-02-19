Concord — Give Concord Christian Academy's shooters an inch, and they'll take a mile — or rather, three points.
That was the lesson the Monadnock girls' basketball team learned the hard way Saturday night. The No. 2-seeded Kingsmen were too much for the scrappy No. 10 seed, handing the Huskies a 69-30 loss in the Division III quarterfinals in Concord.
Concord Christian hit ten shots from beyond the arc, matching Monadnock's point total on trifectas alone.
Monadnock remained within shouting distance at the half, trailing 28-14, but a 21-6 Concord Christian push in the third quarter broke things open.
Concord Christian never quite took its foot off the throttle and continued to play press defense, force turnovers and shoot threes well into the fourth quarter.
The Kingsmen only dresses seven players, but they all can run, shoot and play defense. Megan Muir had a game-high 19 points for CCA, while Emma Smith had 16 and Lilli Carlile poured in 12.
Sophomore Bailee Soucia led the Huskies with 12 points. Sophomore Shaylee Branon had eight points.
Monadnock finishes its season 10-10.
"This game will not define us," said Monadnock head coach Rob Colbert. "What will define us is the adversity that these kids had to go through this season. From a coaching change and then injuries from the beginning of the season. . . . They had to deal with a ton. We were a 4-7 team at one point. I am very proud of them and hopefully that's the lesson they carry with them."
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
