SWANZEY — Husky fans are in for a treat this week.
Starting Monday, the Monadnock girls basketball team will put its seven-game win streak to the test in a tough three-game stretch to end the regular season, playing three of the top 10 teams in the current Division III standings.
The Huskies start with a rematch against Conant (14-0) on Monday, then Hopkinton (10-4) on Wednesday and Stevens (9-2) on Friday.
All at Paul Breckell Gymnasium, arguably one of the loudest gyms in the division.
“It’ll be good for us to play some tournament teams to get ready for the tournament,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes, who has led his team to a 11-3 record in his first year so far. “This next week will be big to show what we can do and not do. Hopefully we can make a run.”
Monday will be the second time Monadnock and Conant face off. The first was a 54-31 win by the Orioles in mid-December, just the third game of the season.
Conant junior Emma Tenters led all scorers with 18 points in that game, while classmate Brynn Rautiola scored 14 and Mylie Aho scored 12.
Senior Grace LeClair led Monadnock with 10 points that day, as freshman Cainen Avery scored six.
Since losing two of their first three games — including that loss to Conant (still the clear favorites in D-III) — the Huskies have gone 10-1.
Freshman Bailee Soucia has been a big part of the switch for Monadnock, stepping into a stronger defensive role, as well as putting up efficient offensive numbers. She’s averaging 10.6 points per game during the teams seven-game win streak, including 14.6 points per game over her last three.
“We’ve come together a lot better by working as a team and running our plays until we find our open option,” said Soucia after Wednesday’s win over Mascenic. “It’s working a lot better. At the beginning of the season, we had a couple of tough games, but we’re playing a lot better now.”
Junior Mea Carroll-Clough has also found her own during this win streak, averaging 12.6 points per game over her last six (she missed the Winnisquam game, a 61-25 win for the Huskies.)
Senior Grace Furze and junior Bree Lawrence have been anchors for this team all year, averaging a team-high 10.5 points per game and 8.1 points per game, respectively, during the year.
After a grueling start to the season against Gilford (10-5), Kearsarge (10-3) and Conant, the Huskies haven’t seen too many top-tier teams — minus a mid-season game against Fall Mountain (11-1) — and now have an opportunity to prove they mean business.
Monadnock currently sits fifth in the D-III standings, with Stevens coming into the week as the No. 4 seed and Hopkinton sits at No. 8.
The D-III girls tournament starts with the preliminary round on Feb. 16 — hosted by the higher seed — and runs until the championship on Feb. 27, at Keene State College.
“We have a tough week, but we all want a championship,” said senior Grace LeClair. “We’re all willing to put in everything and anything we have to get to that championship and pull out a win.
“Overall, I think we’re in a great position to make it to that game,” LeClair added. “If we keep playing defense the way we have been and if we limit our turnovers and really connect on offense, we’ll have a great shot at it.”