With one minute on the clock, it seemed like it all started to sink in.
The crowd got to its feet and seniors Grace LeClair and Grace Furze hit the final free throws of the afternoon, as the No. 6 Monadnock girls basketball team earned the Division III state title with a 50-31 upset win over No. 1 Conant Sunday at Spaulding Gym at Keene State College.
The loss breaks the Orioles’ 58-game win streak, a program record that included the two previous state championships.
It felt fitting for the seniors to cap things off and come full circle on the ride they started with a state championship in 2019, their freshman year.
“It feels amazing. Exhilarating. Unbelievable,” said Furze, who finished with a game-high 18 points. “I started to find my shot early in the game and it just gave me more confidence to keep shooting. I kept reminding myself that this is the last time I’m going to play with my teammates ever — last time I was going to play with Grace [LeClair] — so I just left everything I could out there.”
“It’s a great way to end my high school career,” added LeClair, who scored 11 points. “It’s unexplainable. It’s great. We all wanted to leave it all on the court because we knew no matter what this is our last game. We wanted it. All season we wanted it.”
There was little doubt that the Huskies left it all out on the court, as Monadnock led from start to finish and pulled ahead 19-9 at the end of the first half.
Yes, the Huskies held Conant’s potent offense to just nine points in the first half.
The Orioles couldn’t find their shot in the first half (4-for-32 from the floor) and junior Emma Tenters was held to just two points in the half, while classmate Brynn Rautiola was scoreless. Both Tenters and Rautiola finished with eight points.
“It was our defense,” said first-year Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “You hold a team in nine points, you’re going to be confident. They were visibly shaken up by our defense. They couldn’t hit anything. Sometimes that happens in a championship game. Even the seniors are nervous.”
“They’re really gritty defensively,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “We knew coming in … they were going to make shots tough on us. And I thought they did. We missed a lot of shots and credit them too because they got in our way.”
Tenters hit a quick layup to start the third quarter, but Monadnock responded with a 6-0 run to balloon their lead to 25-11 at the 5:40 mark of the quarter. By the 2:45 mark, Monadnock was ahead 30-13, and the Orioles needed something to happen.
They got it, as a 6-0 Conant run to end the third quarter turned into a 10-0 run in the fourth that brought the deficit to just seven with 6:44 to play.
The Orioles weren’t out of it just yet.
But Furze made sure they were, as the senior hit a three-pointer to end Conant’s run, then freshman Shaylee Branon (11 points) hit a long ball of her own (one of three she had in the game) and the Huskies were back in control again as the lead was back to 11.
“We know we’re a third quarter team,” said Conant senior Mylie Aho, who finished with eight points. “We’re always looking forward to the third quarter because we know we always come out strong and we did. But they kept hitting their three’s and I think it just got in our heads.”
Branon wasn’t done yet, as the freshman hit another three-pointer just a few minutes later to push the lead to 42-29. At that point, there was little doubt.
“What Shaylee did today was unbelievable,” Fortes said. “She hit big shots like she was a senior.”
“Coming together with our seniors and our juniors and our sophomores, it’s been great,” Branon said. “It’s just been a really fun experience to play with everyone.”
Fellow freshman Bailee Soucia, LeClair and Furze all hit their free throws as Conant started to foul to try and make something happen, and after Rautiola’s final shot rimmed out and the buzzer went off, it was official.
The Huskies are state champions once again.
“This was the goal from the start,” Fortes said. “It was a high goal, but you’re not going to accomplish your goal unless you set them high. We wanted the top goal … and that was the state championship.”
“We just got off to a slow start,” Rautiola said. “They controlled the pace for the whole game. We talked before about not letting that happen, but I guess it just slipped away. Missing shots, we just lost momentum, and they were hitting shots.”
“They deserve it,” Troy said. “They played like champions today. A lot of credit to Monadnock and Coach Fortes. They played well.”
Conant loses five seniors, who have brought two state championships, three state final appearances and four final four appearances to the program during their multi-year win streak.
“It’s been a privilege,” Aho said. “I love this team. From the beginning, this was our goal. We got here, just didn’t end up the way we wanted. But I love this team. They’re more like family.”
“It’s tough. Especially with a team like this,” said Rautiola, who’s a junior. “We had such a special group. It’s heartbreaking, but we’ll be back next year.”
As for the Huskies, the losses of LeClair and Furze loom large, but they bring back a strong crop of underclassmen, including this year’s freshmen who have stepped up all season long.
“I have so much confidence in all of them,” LeClair said. “They’re all great people, they’re great teammates and they’re the hardest-working people I’ve ever met.”
“If we keep working as well as we have, I think we have a pretty good future ahead of us,” Branon said.