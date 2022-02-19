ALTON — The Monadnock girls basketball team is one step closer to the ultimate goal.
Next stop? The final four.
The lady Huskies continued their hot streak with a 52-40 win over Prospect Mountain Saturday night in Alton in the Division III quarterfinal round. The win puts Monadnock in the semifinals, its first final four appearance since the Huskies won the championship in 2019.
That was freshman year for this year’s seniors.
“Going back is going to be amazing,” said senior Grace LeClair, who finished with a game-high 18 points on Saturday.
LeClair has taken much more of a defensive role this season, but started hitting her shots early in Saturday’s game and just kept going.
“My shots started to fall, and it just boosted my confidence so much,” LeClair said. “It makes me feel more ready going into future games. I’m always working just as hard on defense, but my offensive game was the highlight of my night. It’s a confidence booster, that’s for sure.”
Monadnock will face off against Fall Mountain in the semifinals, after the Wildcats pulled out a 44-41 overtime victory over Stevens in Langdon, also Saturday night. That semifinal will be held on Wednesday at Bedford High School at 5:30 p.m. Conant will take on Newfound in the other semifinal game, also Wednesday at Bedford High School, at 7:30 p.m.
But before even thinking about the semifinals, the sixth-seeded Huskies had to travel up to Alton and upset No. 3 Prospect Mountain, which they did without too much trouble. Monadnock was ahead by as many as 20 points in the third quarter.
Junior Mea Carroll-Clough chipped in with 13 points, again playing an important role on this Huskies squad that has now won nine of its last 10 games.
“Mea had a great game,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “She played amazing. She just stayed aggressive.”
“It helps having a great team,” Carroll-Clough said. “No individual player can do anything without the rest of them. … But it felt good. We ran everything smoothly. We were running through our plays.”
After pulling ahead 28-16 at the half, Monadnock came out shooting in the third quarter and seemingly couldn’t miss in the first few minutes of the second half. Pair that hot-shooting offense with Monadnock’s stingy defense, and all of a sudden, the Huskies had a 20-point lead with five minutes to play in the third quarter.
That’s when things got a bit dicey.
The offense lost some momentum and rhythm down the stretch in the third quarter, as the fouls and travel calls started to build up against the Huskies — which certainly didn’t make the Monadnock crowd happy.
But the lead was never in any serious danger, as the Timberwolves couldn't cut their deficit to any less than 12 points for the rest of the night.
“They hung in there and fought through,” Fortes said. “Those are things on the road in a tournament game you can’t control. Sometimes the refs can get caught up in the crowd, they’re human. But they played through great. They kept playing through and kept pushing.”
“We are in control of ourselves and ourselves only,” LeClair said. “We really just try and keep each other up. We don’t get mad at each other for mistakes, we don’t get mad at each other for fouls or turnovers. The second someone’s chin slips, we pick it back up. We really focus on our game. There’s nothing we can do about bad calls, there’s nothing we can do about a loud student section, but there is room to negotiate with our attitude and our effort.”
Sure, it’s technically an upset as Prospect Mountain was the higher seed, but the Huskies came in comfortable, confident, and loose, and made the game simply feel like business as usual.
But the goal hasn’t been met yet.
“The goal is to win a championship,” Fortes said. “The girls are obviously very excited [to be in the final four]. I’ll be more excited if we can win this thing. But obviously it’s great to be in the mix. That’s where you want to be.”
“It’s so great,” said Carroll-Clough. “It’s surreal, it’s exciting, but we have to keep our focus. Even though it’s exciting, we have to make sure we’re pushing for the next game.”