SWANZEY — Junior Georgios Pananas scored twice and junior Owen Manlove and senior Jamiah Harris also each scored en route to a 4-2 victory for the Monadnock Regional High School boys soccer team over Hinsdale on Monday in Swanzey.
“Today was a great game,” said Monadnock head coach Josh Guion. “I’m happy with what we saw.”
Hinsdale sophomore Alex Shaink also scored two goals on the night, including the game’s opening goal off a turnover in the Huskies’ zone to give the Pacers a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the game.
“We had the first goal and we just wanted to keep attacking,” said Hinsdale head coach Syla Sengaloun. “We strung together some nice passes, moved around a little bit better today.”
In the 24th minute, Pananas scored off a long kick that found the top right corner of the net to even the score at one.
“[Pananas] had the best goal I’ve probably seen in three or four years,” Guion said. “That was a great individual effort and just pinged the top corner.”
The Huskies’ front line showed off their chemistry later in the first half on Pananas’s second goal of the night. In the 31st minute, Pananas and Harris found themselves on a fast break towards the net, passing the ball back-and-forth, looking for a shot. Pananas found it and gave Monadnock the 2-1 lead at the half.
“They work really well together,” Guion said. “They’re good friends off the field, which I think helps build that chemistry up in the offensive third.”
Four minutes into the second half, the Huskies extended their lead. Moving the ball well in the offensive zone, Monadnock waited for their opportunity to strike again, and when it came, Manlove was ready and gave the Huskies a 3-1 lead in the 44th minute.
But the Pacers weren’t done yet.
Shaink scored his second goal of the game five minutes later off a steal in front of the net to bring the Pacers within one, 3-2. Hinsdale’s offense had been putting pressure on the Monadnock defense and finally broke through.
The Huskies answered back quickly, though, in the 51st minute when Harris found the back of the net from an impossible angle in the corner, giving Monadnock the 4-2 lead.
“We struggled against Conant this Saturday a lot, because these boys just didn’t have the urge to really get in front of the ball and win those challenges, but we did not have that problem today,” Guion said.
Shaink had another good look at the net in the 62nd minute but ran into the stout Monadnock defense which kept the ball out of the net and preserved the 4-2 lead, which would hold until the final whistle.
“I know that we can move the ball better and it just was not going our way today,” Sengaloun said. “We missed a lot of opportunities and (Monadnock) capitalized on theirs.”