SWANZEY — As expected, the Trinity football team was a lot for Monadnock to handle on Saturday night.
Despite holding the Pioneers to their fewest point total so far this season, the Huskies couldn’t find any rhythm on offense in a 28-0 loss to Trinity in Swanzey.
“I think our O-line just needs to get on the same page,” said senior lineman Jack Lorenz. “Once we started getting on the same page with each other and making our blocks at the same time, that’s when good things are going to happen.”
Trinity gained 232 yards to Monadnock’s 54.
“They were good,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito. “They were what we thought they were. We didn’t do what I wanted to do on offense. There’s no excuses. Some kids are out, but we’re better than that. We know we are.”
Sophomore fullback Brandon Bernard missed the full game and senior defensive back Zach Phillips missed the first half.
Trinity's junior quarterback Jack Service threw for 176 yards on 9-for-16 passing and two touchdowns. He also ran for 30 yards.
Service found junior DeVohn Ellis for a 61-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and then senior Jordan Joyal for a three-yard pass early in the fourth quarter.
“Their athletes were good,” Lotito said. “They got the best of us tonight. I thought our defense played pretty well, kept us in the game.”
Monadnock freshman Koby Kidney was assigned to cover Ellis for much of the night and gave up the 61-yard touchdown pass on one-on-one coverage (although it was well-defended), then didn’t allow much else for the rest of the night. Kidney — on the next ball that came his way after that touchdown early in the second quarter — played the ball perfectly to force the incompletion and put Trinity in 4th-and-long.
“We had to throw a freshman in to cover [Ellis], and he did a hell of a job,” said Lorenz, a captain on the team. “I think we just need more pressure on the quarterback, and we need guys to get healthy.”
After two touchdowns and a field goal in the first half, Trinity took a 15-0 lead to the locker room (the Pioneers missed an extra point and two-point conversion on the first half). Trinity started with the ball on the other side of the break, but the Monadnock defense forced a three-and-out deep in Trinity territory.
After a short punt, Monadnock got the ball at the Trinity 27-yard line with a chance to make it a one-score game. But the Trinity defense held firm and forced a turnover on downs to keep Monadnock off the board.
“We score there, maybe it’s a different game,” Lotito said. “But we didn’t score.”
It was still 15-0 after the third quarter as Monadnock forced Trinity to punt once more, but the Pioneers manufactured two more touchdown drives in the fourth quarter — including a 53-yard touchdown run from Trinity junior Paul Thibault — for the 28-0 final.
“Defensively we played ok,” Lorenz said. “They scored mostly on some confusion in the secondary. Offensively, we need to work on our blocking. Get back to the fundamentals. We have the personnel and the fitness to defeat teams like this, we just have to work on our skills in blocking.”
Trinity held Monadnock’s senior running backs in check throughout the night. Ethan Jarvis ran for 28 yards on nine carries and Ethan Brown ran for 23 yards on 14 carries.
“We couldn’t score. We just couldn’t score,” Lotito said. “We couldn’t make the big play."
Monadnock (3-1) visits ConVal (0-4) next Friday at 7 p.m.
