SWANZEY — Senior Jack Lorenz kick-started the offense and classmate Luke Weston kick-started the defense, as the Monadnock football team rolled over Kearsarge, 48-20, as the fog rolled over the field Friday night in Swanzey.
The Husky defensive line was menacing all night long — led by Weston — and came up with nine tackles for loss and five sacks in the first half alone.
The biggest sack came in the final minutes of the first half. Down 22-14, Kearsarge had the ball with a chance to drive down the field and tie things up at the half.
Weston had other ideas.
The senior sacked Kearsarge quarterback Parker Goin, forcing the ball loose then fell on top of it to give Monadnock the ball at the Kearsarge 28-yard-line.
“It was important,” Weston said. “Really set the tone. We just flipped it over and it just gave us a boost of confidence.”
On the next play, sophomore quarterback Kaden Smith found senior Zach Phillips for a touchdown to push the lead to 29-14 at the half.
“It feels like we finally found the right fit on the offense,” Phillips said. “We’ve been moving kids around on the line a ton and moving kids around in the backfield a ton. … We’re feeling really confident the way this offense can move.”
Monadnock has scored 163 points over the last three games, since it’s shutout loss to Trinity back on Sept. 24.
After the Huskies got off to a slow start offensively, Lorenz exploded for a 64-yard touchdown run with 2:31 left in the first quarter, kicking off the scoring.
He was injured at the end of the first half, but still finished with 131 yards on the ground and the touchdown. He did not play in the second half, although he was suited up on the sideline. Head coach Rob Lotito said he will be healthy for next week.
“We didn’t want to risk it,” Lotito said. “He’s a big part of what we do.”
At the start of the third quarter, Kearsarge again looked to have something brewing, recovering a fumble and driving to the Monadnock 5-yard-line.
But an interception from junior Ben Dean in the end zone ended the threat.
Two plays later, senior Ethan Jarvis was off to the races — and so were the Huskies. Jarvis ran for a 76-yard touchdown to put Monadnock ahead 36-14 with 7:19 to play in the third quarter.
Smith only threw the ball twice: the touchdown to Phillips and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dean in the third quarter to push the lead to 42-14.
He also ran for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
Jarvis scored his second touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter, then another fumble recovery in the final minute of the game put the Huskies in the victory formation. Jarvis finished with 113 yards and two touchdowns.
“Linemen opened up holes,” Lotito said. “Kaden threw the ball nice too. Zach really played well, and Benny [Dean] did too. They played really well.”
Most of Kearsarge’s yards came through the air, as Parker Goin stayed tough in the pocket and found open receivers downfield. He finished with 153 yards through the air and a touchdown pass. A few long throws also set up short touchdown runs.
“We didn’t play the pass too well, but we’ll be alright,” Lotito said. “[Kearsarge] did a couple things that were different and [the secondary] got confused and they scored some touchdowns off it. We’re going to fix that.”
Monadnock (6-1) has won three in a row and travels to Epping-Newmarket next Saturday at 2 p.m.
“We have to win the next two games,” Lotito said. “It’s hard to travel and keep that momentum. We’re trying to teach the kids not to let things fool you and just play as hard as you can.”
