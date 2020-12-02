SWANZEY — The Monadnock Regional Middle High School football team was ranked No. 19 on MaxPreps’s New Hampshire high school football rankings, the website announced on Tuesday.
The Huskies (5-2) made it to the NHIAA Division 3 state semifinal, where they fell to Pelham High School, the eventual state champions, 14-10.
Pelham was ranked No. 9 by MaxPreps. Stevens High School, the Division 3 runner-up, was not included on the list.
Nashua North High School, the Division 1 champions, finished tops on the list.
MaxPreps New Hampshire high school football top 25:
1: Nashua North (Nashua)
2: Souhegan (Amherst)
3: Lebanon
4: Salem
5: Plymouth
6: Goffstown
7: Newport
8: St. Paul’s (Concord)
9: Pelham
10: Londonderry
11: Pinkerton (Derry)
12: Merrimack
13: Bishop Guertin (Nashua)
14: Kennett (Conway)
15: Hollis-Brookline (Hollis)
16: Bow
17: Nashua South (Nashua)
18: Exeter
19: Monadnock (East Swanzey)
20: Winnacunnet (Hampton)
21: Bedford
22: Dover
23: Timberlane (Plaistow)
24: Milford
25: Hanover