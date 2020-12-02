SWANZEY — The Monadnock Regional Middle High School football team was ranked No. 19 on MaxPreps’s New Hampshire high school football rankings, the website announced on Tuesday.

The Huskies (5-2) made it to the NHIAA Division 3 state semifinal, where they fell to Pelham High School, the eventual state champions, 14-10.

Pelham was ranked No. 9 by MaxPreps. Stevens High School, the Division 3 runner-up, was not included on the list.

Nashua North High School, the Division 1 champions, finished tops on the list.

MaxPreps New Hampshire high school football top 25:

1: Nashua North (Nashua)

2: Souhegan (Amherst)

3: Lebanon

4: Salem

5: Plymouth

6: Goffstown

7: Newport

8: St. Paul’s (Concord)

9: Pelham

10: Londonderry

11: Pinkerton (Derry)

12: Merrimack

13: Bishop Guertin (Nashua)

14: Kennett (Conway)

15: Hollis-Brookline (Hollis)

16: Bow

17: Nashua South (Nashua)

18: Exeter

19: Monadnock (East Swanzey)

20: Winnacunnet (Hampton)

21: Bedford

22: Dover

23: Timberlane (Plaistow)

24: Milford

25: Hanover