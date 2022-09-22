SWANZEY — If you don’t have any plans Saturday night, you might want to get yourself to Monadnock Regional High School at 6:30 p.m.
The Monadnock football team welcomes in Trinity in one of the most-important matchups of the season for both teams, with playoff implications almost certainly on the line.
Widely touted as the team to beat in Division III, the Pioneers come into Saturday’s matchup with a 3-0 record, averaging just over 52 points per game.
On the defensive side, Trinity has given up just eight points total. The Pioneers have pitched two straight shutouts (35-0 win over Inter-Lakes, 55-0 win over ConVal).
That’s a lot to handle.
“They’re a great team,” said Monadnock coach Rob Lotitio at Monday’s practice. “We’re going to have to come with our A-game. That’s the way we’re going to beat them. We’re going to have to be mentally ready to play this team. Can’t make too many mistakes against a good team.”
But the Huskies feel like they have the personnel to get the job done.
“We all know Trinity is the team to beat, and we want to be the team to beat,” said senior running back Ethan Brown. “We’re going to work hard. We know they’re good. They know we’re good. They’re not going to take us lightly. We’re going to take them as the best team in the league.”
Led by senior lineman Jack Lorenz — who saw some action in the backfield last week — Monadnock will have to get that running game going early and often to keep possession and move the football down the field.
Brown and Ethan Jarvis are the lead backs, with sophomore fullback Brandon Bernard in the mix as well. Brown wasn’t at 100 percent in last week’s 22-20 win over Inter-Lakes and couldn’t be in his usual spot in the backfield (thus Lorenz stepping into that role), but he said he’s been icing the injury and will be at full strength come Saturday.
That doesn’t mean Lorenz won’t get some reps in the backfield though. Head coach Rob Lotito expects Lorenz to get 10 carries or so. The senior rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries last week, plus a touchdown, so why not keep that momentum going?
“I love it. Love pounding the football,” Lorenz said. “Just like getting the ball.”
Here are five keys to Saturday’s matchup:
Ball control
When you’re up against a high-powered offense like Trinity, which can score in the blink of an eye from anywhere on the field, sometimes your best defense becomes your offense. Running the ball efficiently and keeping Trinity off the field means limiting the Pioneers’ opportunities to score.
“Trinity is a really quick-scoring team, so we want to keep the ball out of their hands,” Brown said. “So, we’re going to run a lot and keep long drives. We have three really good running backs, so we’re going to run a lot.”
Led by junior quarterback Jack Service, the Trinity offense has already proved itself as one of the most potent units in the state. Keeping the ball out of Service’s hands might be the best way to contain, and that’ll come down to the offensive line and big days from Brown and Jarvis in the backfield. No need to average 10 yards a carry when four or five will keep the sticks moving and the clock running.
“Four yards and a cloud of dust each play,” Lotito said. “If we can take time off the clock and keep their offense off the field, I think we’ll be in good shape. We’ll have to be able to run the ball. … If we can control the ball, we can win the game.”
Prevent big plays
When Service does have the ball in his hands, the key will be to prevent those explosive plays that the Pioneers can make. The Monadnock secondary will be tasked with shutting down the deep pass plays, and the defensive line will be tasked with shutting down the run game and getting pressure on Service when he drops back to pass. Junior Tanner Ayotte had an interception last week against Inter-Lakes and repeat of that could be key for the Huskies. The recipe for success is for the coverage to hold up long enough for the defensive line — led by Lorenz — to get to the quarterback.
“They score quick, so we have to keep them off the field and we have to defend the pass,” Lotito said. “I’m worried about their running game as well, but I’m more worried about their ability to throw and catch. We have to shut that down.”
Build up an early lead
This one may seem obvious, but it feels even more critical in this matchup. The Huskies fell behind 14-0 to Inter-Lakes last week, mounting a comeback in the final nine minutes of the game to force overtime. That likely won’t cut it against a stout Trinity defense that has only given up eight points through the first three games of the season. An early lead will be key and take pressure off the defense, which will have its hands full from the first snap. An early lead will also allow the offense to stick to its run-first approach. Fall behind, and the Huskies might have to start throwing the ball downfield — which is fine — but makes ball control a tad more difficult. Plus, a comeback would put more pressure on…
Sophomore quarterback Kaden Smith
Undoubtedly the biggest game of his young varsity career so far, Smith said he feels ready to step under the lights. Smith can throw downfield — and may need to — but can also be a key contributor in the run game.
“We’re going to run right at them until they stop us,” Smith said. “Our run game opens up our passing.
“I love the pressure,” added Smith, who’s also a closer on the baseball team. “I do best under pressure.”
In a matchup where the run game is of the utmost importance, Smith’s legs could come in handy. Last Saturday against Inter-Lakes, he ran well and also threw for 62 yards on 4-of-7 passing with a touchdown pass in the second overtime.
“That’s fine for us,” Lotito said. “He ran the ball well. He’s getting better each game. … I think he’ll be fine. One day at a time. He watches a lot of film and strives to get better each week. … He likes the home crowd. He’s a playmaker.”
Feed into the Homecoming crowd
Saturday will be a day full of Homecoming celebrations at Monadnock — starting at 10 a.m. — including cornhole, basketball and three other varsity contests on campus (boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey). Capped off with the football game, these festivities will surely bring out the home crowd in full swing, with plenty of school spirit to come with it. Big game in front of a big home crowd? That’s the kind of atmosphere high school athletes dream about.
“It gives us a boost,” Brown said. “Everyone’s going to be there, everyone’s going to be watching, everyone knows it’s a good game. It’s going to make us work harder. Everyone’s going to try their hardest.”
The Huskies can use that energy to get an edge before even stepping onto the field. Monadnock will break out the camouflage jerseys for the nightcap.
“The kids get up naturally. They want to win Homecoming,” Lotito said. “I’d rather play a good team on Homecoming than a bad team. It’s more exciting for me to gameplan for and get ready for. … They’re excited its Homecoming. To the seniors, this is a big thing.”
“We all know the importance of winning this game,” Lorenz said. “I think we’re really mentally prepared. We’re all on the same page and firing on all cylinders. … Wouldn’t want to go into battle against [Trinity] with any other guys. Happy with this team right now.”
