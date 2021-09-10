The Monadnock football team’s home opener against Kearsarge Regional High School, originally scheduled for Friday night, has been canceled, Monadnock athletic director Tom Cote confirmed Friday morning.
Kearsarge had positive cases of COVID-19, Cote said, forcing the cancellation of the game.
The game will likely not be rescheduled.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) could not be reached Friday morning about how the cancellation with affect the teams’ records, if at all.
Monadnock (1-0) will next visit ConVal (0-1) Friday Sept. 17 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
