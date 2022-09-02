SWANZEY — The first half simply wasn’t good enough for the Monadnock football team.
So, it went on to score on four of five drives in the second half, on its way to a 34-0 win over Fall Mountain Friday night in Swanzey.
The Huskies held a slim 6-0 lead after the first half, their only score coming on the opening drive of the game (65 yards, 8:05). After halftime, Monadnock played the field position game and steamrolled over the Wildcats.
Quite literally.
Both senior Ethan Jarvis and senior Ethan Brown finished with over 100 yards on the ground for Monadnock. Jarvis had 86 yards in the second half alone. He finished with 119 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns while Brown had 104 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown of his own.
“We said from Day 1 that we’re a ground and pound team,” Jarvis said. “We like to run the ball. … Most of the credit goes to the offensive line. Those holes open up and I just find them.”
“It feels great to start off the season strong,” Jarvis said. “Just sets the tone.”
Sophomore Brandon Bernard scored two touchdowns as well. He had 15 yards on four carries with the two touchdowns.
“Guys played good, hard-nosed football,” said Monadnock’s acting head coach Jake Poulin, filling in for Rob Lotito. “We have to do that week in, and week out and just keep it going.”
Lotito was serving the final game of his two-game suspension, dating back to last year, so Poulin stepped in and “did a great job,” Lotito said on the phone after the game. Lotito will be back on the sideline next week.
Much of the success on the ground came from the offensive line — anchored by senior Jack Lorenz, who was also a key contributor to the defensive shutout.
“A lot to work on in that first half, a little slow to get going,” Lorenz said. “I think once we shook all the nerves off and figured out what their line was doing, we were able to just execute. I think this is what we’ll do the rest of the season.”
All five of Monadnock’s drives in the second half started in Fall Mountain territory. The Huskies scored touchdowns on four of them.
Meanwhile, the defense took care of business and held the Wildcats to -30 yards in the second half. That’s not a typo. Monadnock had seven tackles for loss in the second half, 10 in the game.
“We really had to buckle it up in the second half, only being up by a touchdown,” Poulin said. “The boys did a great job. They realized what they had to do and they got it done.”
Granted, Fall Mountain lost its senior quarterback Zach Patch early in the second half. Sophomore Tyson Patch was thrown into the fire for a majority of the final two quarters and will likely be under center until the elder Patch returns. Zach Patch left the game early to get an official diagnosis and timetable for return.
“I think losing Zach took the wind out of our sails for the first couple series,” said Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney. “You lose your quarterback and you’re going to lose some energy. Defensively I think we’re pretty good. Offensively, we’re going to have to figure this out. And it’s going to be different now with Tyson. We’ll get him ready. We’ll be alright, but we’re going to have to figure what our offense is moving forward, because that wasn’t it.”
Losing Zach Patch threw a wrench into the Wildcats’ offensive gameplan, and it showed. Adjusting to losing a dual-threat athlete like Patch is difficult, and Monadnock is a veteran-enough team to take advantage of the situation, which they did.
“He was our whole offense,” said Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney. “We have some adjusting to do. I think there’s more positives then negative. We played tough with them. … More positives than negatives, but you’d like to win.”
Monadnock scored just a few minutes into the third quarter to double its lead, then again late in the quarter, then twice more in the fourth.
“It was a whole team effort,” Poulin said. “I think the o-line deserves credit for keeping that run game going.”
Sophomore quarterback Kaden Smith was 2-for-4 with 19 yards in the air and two interceptions, both in the first half.
Monadnock (1-0) hosts Stevens next Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Fall Mountain (0-1) visits Kearsarge, also Friday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.