SWANZEY — The Monadnock football team’s game against ConVal Friday has been moved from Peterborough to Swanzey because of an unplayable field at ConVal, Monadnock athletic director Tom Cote said.
Kickoff is still scheduled for 7 p.m.
Monadnock (1-0) was originally scheduled to play its home opener last week against Kearsarge, but the game was canceled due to positive COVID tests at Kearsarge.
ConVal (0-2) is playing on a short week, falling to Campbell last Saturday, 16-0.
