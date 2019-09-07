Monadnock field hockey coach Heath Haskell announced his resignation on Friday, saying he made the decision to step down for personal medical reasons.
Haskell took over for Huskies coaching legend Pam Loney — who coached the team to two state titles and one undefeated regular season — last fall. Monadnock had a relatively young team after graduating six seniors — including three All-Division III selections — and returning just one.
The Huskies went 3-11 in Haskell’s first season at the helm, and have gone 0-2 thus far this season following shutout losses to Kearsarge (3-0) and Lebanon (7-0).
The team returns to action Tuesday at Mascenic at 4 p.m.