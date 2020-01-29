High school girls’ basketball
Newport 40, Monadnock 37 — The Huskies and Tigers locked up in a close duel throughout, but Monadnock Regional came up three points short at the Breckell Gymnasium in Swanzey Center. Monadnock was led in scoring by Mea Carroll-Clough with 12 points, followed by Grace Furze with seven, and Carly Ayotte and Caitlin Streans with six points. The Huskies (5-6) play at Winnisquam Friday.
In other Division III girls’ basketball Tuesday, Conant High remained undefeated (13-0) with a 67-28 win over Hillsboro-Deering. Fall Mountain Regional improved to 10-1 with a 73-17 romp over Franklin. Fall Mountain’s only loss this season was to Conant on opening night, and the two clubs will meet again Feb. 18 in Langdon. In Division IV, Hinsdale is 11-1 after its 44-26 win over Mount Royal Monday.
College women’s hockey
Franklin Pierce 5, Saint Anselm 1 — A pair of first-period goals from senior defenseman Delaney Guimont was all FPU needed Tuesday night at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. The Ravens added three more scores for good measure, and Guimont finished the night with a 2-1-3 line. With the win, FPU improves to 17-7-0, 10-4-0 in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance, while Saint Anselm falls to 13-10-3 (10-5-1 NEWHA). The Ravens took three of the four games in the season series between the two squads.
Nicole Amato, Bridgette Prentiss and Haley Parker also scored for FPU. Sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander was beaten only off a defensive turnover behind her net and stopped 23 of 24 shots to pick up the win. The Ravens return to the ice on Friday and Saturday, when they travel to Sacred Heart for a pivotal NEWHA weekend series.