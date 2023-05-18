JAFFREY — Rare has there been an occasion that Monadnock has found its backs up against the wall.
But the Huskies proved Wednesday that — even when on the ropes — if they’re given an inch, they can deliver a knockout blow.
It appeared the stage was set for local rival Conant to put Monadnock’s state-best winning streak on ice. Instead, the Huskies carried out a coldblooded comeback.
Monadnock rallied back from a first-inning, four-run deficit to score 10 unanswered and strutted to a 15-5 win at Humiston Field, extending its win streak to 38 games.
On a blustery May afternoon that felt an awfully lot more like March in the mercury department, the Huskies (13-0) showed the kind of resolve it takes to win in June.
Starter Cam Olivo was not sharp on the hill to begin Wednesday’s contest. He walked three in the opening frame along with a trio of wild pitches. An error and a two-out, two-run double from Kaden Kirby put the Huskies in an early 4-0 hole.
But the SNHU-bound righty stranded two runners in the second with a pair of strikeouts — then the Huskies took over.
Conant starter Jordan Ketola, following two clean innings to start the game, fell apart in the third. He walked six in the frame and allowed two runs to score on wild pitches as well as an RBI single from Olivo. Ketola didn’t make it through the inning and was lifted for Braeden Dion after the Huskies batted around to tie the game.
Koby Kidney, a freshman who already has shown an affinity for prove-yourself moments, stepped in and laced a two-run single on the first pitch he saw to give the Huskies a 6-4 lead.
“He’s a Husky,” said coach Tom Cote. “You know, he plays real hard. He’s tough. He’s gotten a ton of big hits this year, a ton of big hits. It’s just been such a pleasant surprise to see what he’s doing. He’s stepping up at big times for us.”
“Cam didn’t have his best stuff today,” Cote added. “But we took his back. He’s had our back a bunch of times this year and we we’re able to get his back today.”
But Olivo saved his best for last on the mound, though. After walking Conant’s 7-8-and-9 hitters to load the bases with two outs in the third, Olivo got Orioles leadoff man Lane LeClair to strike out looking to escape the jam. He stranded two more runners in the fourth with a pair of Ks. He was lifted after four innings, striking out seven and walking eight while allowing three hits.
The Huskies responded with two more runs in the fourth and another two in the fifth to lead 10-4 behind RBI from Joe Lotito and Olivo.
Kaden Smith allowed just two hits over three innings of relief to lockdown the win. Ketola doubled in a run following a two-out error to make it 10-5 in the sixth, but Monadnock tagged Dion and Kaiden Charron for five more runs in the seventh.
“We were never really worried,” said Olivo. “We know our team, we know our lineup and what we can do.”
“We just knew we couldn’t get down on ourselves,” he added. “We had to pick up the energy and come right back at them and give it right back.”
Monadnock hosts Fall Mountain on Friday. Conant travels to Kearsarge.
