The Monadnock Regional High School cross country team visited Mascenic Regional High School in New Ipswich on Friday.
The Monadnock boys defeated No. 1 ranked Mascenic, 27-28. Mascenic’s Landon Vallencourt set a course record of 16:00 in winning the race. But Monadnock’s Tyler Hebert was next in 16:50, followed by teammate Harry Ryan in third with a time of 17:05; Mascenic’s Conner Traffie was 4th in 17:35, followed by Monadnock’s Donovan Lombara in 5th place in 17:59. Mascenic’s Josh Movessian took 6th, with Monadnock’s Mitchell Hill in 7th. Mascenic took 8th and 9th, and Monadnock’s fifth runner, Jace Joslyn, filled in the key 10th spot for the victory.
On the girls side, Mascenic won, 27-31. Monadnock’s Delaney Swanson recorded the second-fastest time in the course’s history to win in 19:53. Mascenic’s Quinn Aldrich came in second with a time of 20:47. Monadnock’s freshman Alyssa Hall took third in 21:19, with teammate Anna Bentley in 4th at 21:27. Mascenic runners took the next six places for the win.