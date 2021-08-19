Last October, the Monadnock Huskies boys cross country team was on top of the world.
The team had just placed four runners in the top 10 of the NHIAA Division III state championship meet on its way to its first state title since 2016, beating out Mascenic High School and Conant High School.
“These guys have worked so hard. They really deserve it,” said Monadnock head coach Clint Joslyn after the state title race. “They’ve been fighting for four years to build this program back and here they are. They’ve done it. They’ve put in a lot of hours, a lot of miles and a lot of work.”
Tyler Hebert led the Huskies that day with a third place finish, and Harry Ryan was right behind him in fourth. Donovan Lombara finished ninth.
All three have since graduated, leaving the Huskies with the huge task of filling those spots.
Monadnock also lost their sixth and seventh runners, Chase Ouellette and Alex Royce, to graduation.
For those keeping track, that’s five of Monadnock’s top seven from last year’s state championship team who will not be returning.
“It’ll be a rebuilding year, for sure,” said Joslyn in a phone interview this week. “We’ll have five individuals and we’ll see what we can do with that.”
The good news is the two key returners for the Huskies — senior Mitchell Hill and sophomore Jace Joslyn — are both primed to fill in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the boys team.
Hill and Jace Joslyn both set personal bests in the 2020 DIII state championship meet, finishing eighth and 22nd respectively.
“We just need to build something around them,” Clint Joslyn said.
Enter sophomore Carlton Lampinen, who will likely serve as the team’s No. 3.
Despite the Huskies serving as reigning champions in 2021, Mascenic returns all but one runner and comes into the season as the team to beat on the boys side of DIII, with Conant not far behind.
The Huskies’ girls team is also in rebuilding mode in 2021, especially after losing last year’s top runner, Delaney Swanson. wSwanson finished fourth in the state in DIII last season.
“Losing talent like that is always tough,” said Clint Joslyn.
The silver lining for the girls is that the team is returning just about everyone else from last year’s squad.
“We have some experience,” said Clint Joslyn.
Namely, sophomore Alyssa Hall and junior Anna Bentley bring their experience back to the course and will likely lead the Huskies as the team’s No. 1 and No. 2.
Hall finished 10th in the 2020 DIII state championship race and Bentley finished 17th.
Both teams kick off the 2021 campaign next Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Fall Mountain.
Before then, Monadnock will be competing in a preseason two-mile scrimmage Friday night at Hinsdale, which will give coach Clint Joslyn a better idea of how the season will shape up.
“We’re excited for another season,” Clint Joslyn said. “Everyone is looking forward to it.”