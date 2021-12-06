The Monadnock and ConVal football teams both had student-athletes represented on the NHIAA Division III All State football teams.
The Huskies finished the season 4-3 in fifth place in D-III, while the Cougars finished 1-8 and in ninth place in the division.
Monadnock and ConVal representatives:
First team offense:
Junior Jack Lorenz, OL — Monadnock
Senior Gareth Armstrong, OL — ConVal
First team defense:
Senior Hayden Haddock, OLB — Monadnock
Second team offense:
Senior Carson Shanks, QB — Monadnock
Sophomore Ben Dean, WR — Monadnock
Junior Joe Lotito, OL — Monadnock
Senior Wyatt Hutchinson, RB — ConVal
Second team defense:
Junior Gabe Sanchez, DT — Monadnock