Senior Carson Shanks of the Monadnock football team lines up under center during the Huskies’ game against ConVal on Sept. 17 in Swanzey.

 Soren Frantz / Sentinel Staff

The Monadnock and ConVal football teams both had student-athletes represented on the NHIAA Division III All State football teams.

The Huskies finished the season 4-3 in fifth place in D-III, while the Cougars finished 1-8 and in ninth place in the division.

Monadnock and ConVal representatives:

First team offense:

Junior Jack Lorenz, OL — Monadnock

Senior Gareth Armstrong, OL — ConVal

First team defense:

Senior Hayden Haddock, OLB — Monadnock

Second team offense:

Senior Carson Shanks, QB — Monadnock

Sophomore Ben Dean, WR — Monadnock

Junior Joe Lotito, OL — Monadnock

Senior Wyatt Hutchinson, RB — ConVal

Second team defense:

Junior Gabe Sanchez, DT — Monadnock

