BEDFORD — Both the Monadnock and Conant girls basketball teams advanced to the Division III final with wins over Fall Mountain and Newfound, respectively, in the semifinals on Wednesday night at Bedford High School.
The sixth-seeded Huskies kicked off the final four doubleheader with a convincing 49-34 win over No. 2 Fall Mountain.
Monadnock junior Bree Lawrence and freshman Bailee Soucia both scored 11 points the lead the Huskies to their first finals appearance since winning the championship in 2019.
Despite Monadnock controlling the pace for much of the night, Fall Mountain stuck around up until the final minutes of the first half when a quick 5-0 run for the Huskies started to open things up. Freshman Shaylee Branon hit a three-pointer with just over three minutes to play in the half, followed by a Lawrence steal and quick bucket on the other end. That sequence put Monadnock ahead 22-15, which — at the time — was either team’s largest lead of the night.
Branon was one of three freshmen to play significant minutes Wednesday, along with Soucia and Cainen Avery, who finished with five points.
“The freshmen are huge,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “They’re such an athletic group. We can defend, we can run, we’re deeper with that group. Shaylee gave me a lot of great minutes tonight.”
Fall Mountain senior Nora Dunnigan (eight points) had the opportunity to start closing the gap with free throws in the final minutes of the first half but couldn’t find her stroke and the Huskies went to the locker room up 24-18 and with the momentum on their side.
Then came the third quarter, which all but sealed the deal for Monadnock.
Four straight defensive stops combined with three consecutive three-pointers from Lawrence, junior Mea Carroll-Clough (eight points) and senior Grace Furze (seven points) put the Huskies ahead 30-18 just 1:30 into the third quarter.
“We talked at halftime about how we needed to be the team to go on a run to start the third quarter,” Fortes said. “We let them hang in the game the last time we saw them, so we knew that we wanted to be the aggressors. We wanted to come out and go on that run and that’s exactly what we did.”
Then Avery started to find her groove, and all of a sudden Monadnock had a 20-point lead on a Fall Mountain team that came into Wednesday’s game with just one loss.
“It was the defense,” Fortes said. “They have two really good scorers. We knew containing them was big. They were never really able to get going. We look a lot better on offense when [our opponent] isn’t scoring as much.”
The Huskies’ largest lead of the night was 23, as Furze broke out the euro-step halfway through the fourth quarter to put Monadnock 47-24.
It felt like that was the moment it all started to sink in.
While Monadnock was hitting their shots all night (20-for-49, or 40.8 percent), the Wildcats struggled to find any offensive rhythm. The Wildcats shot 13-of-53 from the floor (24.5 percent).
“Any team that doesn’t shoot well, and another team shoots like that, this is what it’s going to look like,” said Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney. “Unfortunately, too many times that got us out of the other things that we are normally good at.”
A lot of credit certainly goes to the stingy Husky defense, but it also just seemed like one of those nights for Fall Mountain. And at the worst possible time.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t quite unlock the combination,” Baird-Torney said.
Dunnigan led the way for the Wildcats with her eight points, and seniors Makenna Grillone and Avery Stewart each had seven points.
Conant also punched its ticket to the state championship game — the third in a row for the Orioles — taking care of business against Newfound, 60-23, to cap off the evening.
It didn’t take long for the Orioles to find their groove despite missing a big piece in senior Regan Despres, who will be out for Sunday’s championship game as well.
The Orioles sprinted ahead, 12-0, led by six points from senior Teagan Kirby in the first quarter. Kirby finished with 10 points.
“We came out focused,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “We had a good week of practice and I thought we were really prepared. They played loose, they played confident. We have a lot of experience, and I think that showed today.”
Juniors Emma Tenters (23 points) and Brynn Rautiola (16 points) continued to do what they do best as two of the top scorers in the division. Tenters shot 9-for-17 from the floor (53 percent) while Rautiola shot 6-for-8 (75 percent) and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.
“We came out really strong,” Tenters said. “That’s what we wanted to do: Come out, defend and turn that into our offense. It was a whole-team effort. Everyone did what they had to do.”
Sophomore Bella Hart — making her first career varsity start on Wednesday with the loss of Despres — filled in nicely on the defensive end, as Conant seemingly didn’t miss a beat.
“Bella is a tremendous player,” Troy said. “She’s been tough all year long, she’s been confident all year long and she’s one of our best on-ball defenders. She really picked up the slack. I thought she did a fantastic job.”
The Orioles held Newfound’s leading scorer — senior Paulina Huckins — to just two points. Huckins did not get on the scoresheet until the final two minutes of the third quarter, and she did not hit a field goal all night.
“We work on our defense every practice,” Tenters said. “As a team, we’ve learned how to play together. We’re prepared and we’re ready heading into the championship.”
Newfound junior Malina Bohlmann led the Bears with nine points and junior Molly LuMcKellar added seven points.
With the semifinal wins, the Huskies (16-4) and Orioles (20-0) are slated to clash once more, this time for all the marbles. Conant swept the two-game regular season series, but the Orioles barely escaped Swanzey with a win at the beginning of February, a 43-42 win for Conant that came down to the final seconds.
The D-III championship will be played in Spaulding Gym at Keene State College on Sunday at 1 p.m.