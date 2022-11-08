DERRY — On Sunday, the Monadnock cheer team won the Division III championship at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, beating out Trinity to earn its first state title since 2016.
Monadnock has not had a varsity cheer program since that 2016 state championship and brought it back this year — under the direction of head coach Megan Gomarlo — only to win the state title once again.
The Huskies were first to perform for the judges on Sunday, which — with such a young squad that doesn’t have any seniors — was a bit intimidating, Gomarlo said.
“None of the athletes at my team have competed at a state championship for high school,” Gomarlo said. “We were the first ones out of the gate and pretty much the underdogs going into the tournament as a brand-new program trying to get re-established at the school. We went out and hit our routine right off the bat.”
This routine wasn’t exactly what’d you’d see from cheerleaders on the sidelines of a football game or courtside at a basketball game. It’s more about tumbling and flips and throws.
“We have to choreograph and come up with a routine,” Gomarlo said. “Not cheering stuff. Not the pom-poms. It’s the time that we get to be athletic. They have a two minute and thirty second routine with tumbling, kids flipping all over, stunts. Straight athleticism for two minutes and thirty seconds, non-stop.”
The teams are judged on the difficulty of the routine, the execution, synchronization among other things.
Gomarlo was part of the cheer team when she was in high school and helped bring home the program’s first championship, in 1999. Her mom — Linda Lawton — was the coach at the time.
Lawton was still the head coach when the team won its last state title in 2016 (she has 11 state championship as head coach) before her daughter took over the program this year.
“So much tradition,” Gomarlo said. “Cheer at Monadnock, six years ago and before that, was truly a dynasty. … So, it was really cool to have me take the program over. She was a great mentor through the season. … It was cool to see it come back. She’s won 11 times, and I want to win it more than 11 times. I want to chase her legacy that she’s left behind.”
The mother-daughter duo now works together at Northern Lights Athletics, a cheer gym in Keene.
Monadnock likely won’t have a winter cheer team, but Gomarlo is hoping to use this season as a steppingstone. She has no seniors on the team this year, so all of her athletes will be eligible to return to the team.
“We’ll be back next fall to hopefully do it again,” Gomarlo said. “And continue building the program and getting that tradition going again.”
