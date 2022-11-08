20221108-SPT-MondoCheer

The Monandock cheer team won its first state championship in six years over the weekend at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Pictured, front row: Lila Pelkey, Leila Gonzalez, Lilly Adams, Jessi Cunningham, Sydney Leventry, Linda Lawton. Rear row: Head coach Megan Gomarlo, McKena Whitney, Morgan Shaw, Maya Allen, Savannah Ciaramella, Joselyn Gonzalez, Hannah Hopkins, Kylie Kenney.

 Courtesy PHOTO

DERRY — On Sunday, the Monadnock cheer team won the Division III championship at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, beating out Trinity to earn its first state title since 2016.

