SWANZEY CENTER — It only took a couple of snaps to realize that Monadnock was going to have its hand full for most of the evening.
It was a battle of teams with contrasting styles. Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough with a run and gun offense with speed and size inside and outside the tackle box against Monadnock — a team that loves to keep things tight and out-possess its opponents as it muscles down the field.
Inter-Lakes came out firing, and Monadnock simply didn’t have the attack to fight back as the Lakers handed the Huskies a 17-3 loss in a subdued home opener Friday night in Swanzey Center.
The Lakers were gunning from the very first snap. Quarterback Brayden Arruda just missed connecting on a deep ball to Lincoln Ferrante. Two snaps later, the Lakers struck. Arruda hit Wesley Bailey on a vertical route down the far sideline for a 67-yard score in the opening minute.
The Huskies punted after a three-and-out, and the Lakers went right back to the air.
Arruda hit Ferrante for 13 yards then found 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end Connor Adams for 29 yards. Garrett Hayward then charged up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown run.
Before Monadnock even had a first down, they were down 14-0.
The Lakers made their intent clear to stretch the Huskies defense.
“That was certainly what the film indicated,” said Inter-Lakes coach Guy Donnelly. “It forces them to play our game instead play their game. We just had to get our defense off the field. Once we were able to do that, I felt really good about it.”
Arruda finished 6-for-10 for 180 yards and a touchdown and an interception. Hayward ran for 91 yards on 16 carries with a score.
“I was happy with my kids and their coverage for the most part,” said Monadnock coach Rob Lotito. “I’ve just never seen kids throw the ball so well. Three games in a row now kids have thrown some peas. Good quarterbacks.
“We were covering pretty well, but we live by and die by it, man coverage,” Lotito added.
After punts on each of the Huskies first three drives, Ben Dean gave Monadnock some life in the second quarter when he picked off a deep ball down the sideline to Adams.
The ensuing 11-play drive saw Monadnock cross midfield for the first time, but ended abruptly after Kaden Smith was picked off by Addison Kernan.
But the Huskies defense dug in to force a three-and-out. The Monadnock offense went 39 yards in 1:05 to set up Koby Kidney for a 36-yard field goal heading into halftime.
The Lakers abandoned the passing game in the second half, turning to Hayward and the running game out of the shotgun. Inter-Lakes threw just two passes in the final two quarters.
“I thought we were a little gun shy in the second half at times,” said Donnelly. “We shot ourselves in the foot a few times. But we wanted to take some time off the clock knowing they were not a quick strike team.”
The Huskies defense prevented the deficit from growing, but lost valuable time in getting the Lakers offense off the field.
“We hung in there, down 14-3 at halftime,” said Lotito. “But we lost the line of scrimmage all night long. We didn’t play defense up front.”
“They controlled the ball in the fourth quarter,” Lotito added. “Hats off to them. They came to play. As much as it looked like it was won through the air, the game was won in the trenches.”
Monadnock had a chance to make it a one score game to start the fourth, but Kidney’s 29-yard attempt was short and wide.
Inter-Lakes made the lead 14 with a 26-yard field goal from Kernan with 3:03 remaining.
Monadnock was held to 143 yards of total offense. The Huskies had just 39 yards through the air — 23 of those came on the Huskies final drive on a deep completion to Dean.
“It’s huge to come in here,” said Donnelly. “Monadnock is a good team, a good program and a perennial playoff team for years. We were hoping to come in here and play them tough and our kids did well.”
“We got to be better,” said Lotito. “The offense has got to be better. I’m not down about our season, but I am not happy about the way we played tonight. We didn’t play like how a Monadnock football team should play.”
Monadnock (2-1) travels to Trinity next week while Inter-Lakes (2-1) hosts Campbell.
