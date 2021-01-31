HENNIKER — On Saturday, the Monadnock boys hockey team fell to John Stark Regional High School, 7-6, in overtime in Henniker.
Luke Gay led the Huskies with two goals. Justin Joslyn, Max Vogel, Lucas Roy and Brayden Ring each scored as well.
Joslyn, Vogel, Matt Roberts, Jeremiah Bickford and Gay each recorded an assist.
The Huskies led 2-1 after the first period, with goals from Gay and Joslyn.
Monadnock scored twice in the second period, with goals from Vogel and Gay, and held a 4-3 lead heading to the third.
The next two goals went to John Stark, but Roy answered to tie the game at five.
After John Stark took the lead again, Monadnock head coach Eric Sandstrum pulled goalie Cam Olivo, who finished with 33 saves, for the extra skater and it payed off. Ring tied the game at 6 with 42 seconds to go in regulation to send the game into overtime.
The overtime period was over almost as soon as it started, though. John Stark scored off the opening face off to earn the victory.