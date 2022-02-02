SWANZEY — It was senior night Wednesday at Paul Breckell Gymnasium in Swanzey, so it felt fitting that the Monadnock basketball teams pulled off the doubleheader sweep of Mascenic in front on another strong home crowd.
The boys kicked off the night with a 71-55 win over the Vikings, and the girls followed suit with a 68-19 triumph.
Senior Carson Shanks (25 points) and the rest of the boys team took advantage of a size mismatch early and often, as Shanks consistently found room in the post and came down with important offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.
“We tried doing that in December against Mascenic and we struggled,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “The high school mentality isn’t to get it into the low post, but we’re that disciplined at this point. The guys know that if there’s a mismatch, that’s what the team needs.”
It was senior Kevin Putnam (19 points) who kicked off the night with a three-pointer, and the Husky offense was off and running, rushing out to a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Mascenic junior Dylan Barthel (15 points) and senior Blaine Krook (12 points) caught some momentum in the second quarter, scoring nine and six points respectively to allow the Vikings to hang around, down just nine, with four minutes to play in the half.
In the final seconds of the second quarter, Monadnock senior Anthony Poanessa (six points) scored a bucket to send the Huskies to the locker room ahead by 12 points, 36-24, and kick off an 11-0 run that would last until the 6:06 mark of the third quarter.
Monadnock (12-3) scored nine points on 4-for-6 shooting to start the third quarter and pull ahead 45-24 in the first two minutes of the half. A block by Shanks helped keep the run alive.
“Sometimes we come out flat in the third quarter, so we wanted to come out firing,” Shanks said. “Our guards got it in low … and I was able to get a lot of layups off that.”
Shanks’ block was one of the many defensive highlights for Monadnock; Putnam had three steal-and-scores in the second quarter and seniors Connor Branon (11 points) and Lucas Smith were consistently disrupting Mascenic’s offense.
“Defense is huge,” Shanks said. “It wins championships. If we don’t play good defense, all the scoring is for nothing. If we hold them to 20, we can score 25 and we win. Defense is really everything, and that translates into transition [offense] too.”
Smith and Branon — who both recently missed time — are the final pieces of the puzzle that the Huskies are putting together. With both seniors back in the lineup, Monadnock is fully healthy for the first time in a long time, at arguably the most important time of year with just three regular season games left on the schedule.
“We have a deep bench, everyone can play,” Shanks said. “It’s great to just get us out, get us some water, get us rested up and go back in there. We just work great as a group.”
“Hopefully we can finish the last three weeks with all of them together,” Hill said. “It’s great to have them all together.”
The Huskies will play their last three games of the regular season on the road. The road trip was going to start with a trip to Langdon to face Fall Mountain on Friday, but that game was postponed, so Monadnock will next travel to Jaffrey for a rematch with Conant on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Monadnock will be riding an eight-game win streak when they face off against the Orioles.
“At this point, we don’t want it to end,” Hill said. “It’s fun.”
---
The Lady Huskies used the crowd's energy to earn a controlling win of their own, pulling ahead 16-2 in the first four minutes and 32-2 by the end of the first quarter on their way to the 68-19 victory.
“We wanted to really put on a show for everyone who came out to support us,” said senior Grace LeClair, who scored 10 points in the win. “We were really hyped up. This is the biggest student section since I think my freshman year. It was so loud, so exciting.”
Freshman Bailee Soucia scored a game-high 14 with LeClair and freshman Shaylee Branon each contributing with 10 points. Junior Mea Carroll-Clough scored nine points and classmate Bree Lawrence scored eight.
“We looked back at what we did wrong in our game against Mascenic at the beginning of the season and we just worked on it,” Soucia said. “We clearly pulled it off.”
Sophomore Reagan Kidney scored an efficient seven points off the bench. Kidney and Branon each contributed significantly as subs.
“It’s good to see different people continue to improve,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “Come playoff time, it’s good to have depth.”
The defensive effort again was there for Monadnock, as the Vikings converted on just two field goals in the first half and were held to under 10 points in each quarter.
“Our defense has gotten a lot better working on help side,” Soucia said. “We’re better at communicating on defense and it just works a lot better than ever before.”
“We’ve been working really hard on help side defense, which shut down their driving to the hoop,” LeClair said. “Defense has always been my favorite part of the game. From where we came at the beginning of the season — even the last time we played Mascenic — to where we are today, it’s really just a huge accomplishment. We all trust each other so much that we just merge well together when we’re playing defense.”
Monadnock (11-3) held a 42-6 lead at the half after Soucia’s buzzer-beating shot off a pass from senior Grace Furze (six points). And after five quick points from Kidney in the third quarter — including a three-pointer that excited the loud student section — the Huskies led 52-10 just three minutes into the second half.
Mascenic sophomores Skye Lambert and Kenzie Cormier each scored seven points to lead the Vikings.
With Monadnock’s rematch with Fall Mountain postponed, the Huskies will next host Conant on Monday at 6 p.m. Then Monadnock will host Stevens and Hopkinton — both tournament teams as well — to round out the regular season.
“It’ll be good for us to play some tournament teams to get ready for the tournament,” Fortes said. “This next week will be big to show what we can do and not do. Hopefully we can make a run.”