SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys basketball team took care of business Thursday, beating Wilton-Lyndeborough handily, 79-33, in Swanzey.
Wilton hung in early, but it didn’t take long for the Huskies to start flexing their muscles on their Division 4 opponent.
“We’re just happy to play, like every game,” said Monadnock head coach Jim Hill. “Doesn’t matter who it is, you still have to execute fundamentals.
“We were very happy with everybody’s effort, energy.”
Senior Tyler Hebert finished with a game-high 13 points, and junior Kevin Putnam finished with 11.
A three-pointer halfway through the first quarter from Putnam put Monadnock up by six, and that was that.
The Huskies had a 10-point lead late in the first and led 18-9 at the end of the first frame.
But that lead ballooned in the second quarter, as the Huskies outscored Wilton 25-7 to take a 43-16 lead at the break.
Another strong quarter after the break gave the Huskies a 66-31 lead after the third, and the boys cruised home from there.
Monadnock’s starters got some rest for a significant part of the second half, giving the Huskies an opportunity to show off their depth. And they did just that.
Andy Colbert and Anthony Poanessa both scored nine points off the bench. Gabe Hill contributed with eight points.
“Our bench is getting developed, you can see it,” Jim Hill said. “That’s valuable for the years to come.
“It’s great development for our program,” he added. “Those guys are going to have to be here for the next two or three years; we want to make sure they’re getting good court time, and they’re used to playing at the varsity level.”
The Huskies have three starters graduating after this year.
“Those are the guys that are going to be playing next year,” Hebert said. “Those guys, they need those minutes. This is a great game for them to get minutes.”
It felt almost nonchalant, as Monadnock moves to 3-1 on the season. Hebert said there’s still some rust, but the team has enough time to work out any kinks before the postseason, which is just over a month away.
“Definitely just going at it every practice,” Hebert said. “We need to come out and kill it [at practice].”
But the looming postseason isn’t anything the team is worrying about. Not yet, at least.
“It’s one game at a time,” Jim Hill said. “But I think we have to start preparing for the eventual tournament. Knowing who’s in our region, start to scout them a little bit more and take that a little more serious, but not start looking too far ahead.”
That postseason excitement is starting to creep in, though.
“It’s definitely something that’s on everyone’s mind, I think,” Hebert said. “Everyone’s playing harder, competition gets better. Best time of the year, I think.”
But there’s still plenty of regular season ball to be played.
The Huskies face Wilton in a back-to-back on Friday Feb. 5, at Wilton, at 5:30 p.m.
Then, Monadnock plays Divison 1 Keene next week.
“That’ll be a good challenge for us,” Hebert said. “I want to play those guys. I know a lot of them on the team, so it’ll be fun. I’m excited.”