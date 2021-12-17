SWANZEY — Senior Connor Branon lit up the second quarter, then classmate Anthony Poanessa lit up the third as the Monadnock boys basketball team used the middle frames to pull away from Conant in a 42-22 win Friday night in Swanzey.
A slow first quarter — offensively, at least — saw Conant ahead 3-2.
Then Monadnock hit the gas in the second quarter and never let up.
Branon rattled off nine of his 15 points in that second quarter, including an electric five-point run that saw the senior hit a long ball, make a steal on the other end of the court, then bring it back for a layup.
The run ignited the student section and put Monadnock ahead 15-5 late in the frame.
“It felt really awesome,” Branon said. “Hearing that roar is just the best feeling in the world.”
Monadnock’s momentum carried over through the halftime break into the third, as Poanessa hit two three-pointers at the start of the quarter, and the Huskies put up 21 points overall in that frame.
“We knew they were going to come out tough in the second half, so we knew we had to come out firing,” said Poanessa, who’s first three-pointer came just 20 seconds into the third quarter. “We hit a couple shots that got the student section going. That’s the best feeling in the world when you have all your friends supporting you in the crowd.”
“It’s chemistry, chemistry, chemistry,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “We haven’t had the same set of starters for any game, and there isn’t one kid complaining about anything. It’s not about them, it’s about our program. They don’t give up, because they care about the program.”
Senior Carson Shanks scored seven of his nine points in the third.
Monadnock outscored Conant, 34-12, in the second and third quarters.
“They came out ready to play in the third quarter and we didn’t,” said Conant coach Eric Saucier. “We stress that the first few minutes of the game and the first few minutes of the third quarter set the tone, and we just weren’t ready to play.”
Branon and Poanessa contributed on the defensive end as well, coming up with key blocks and steals which translated to offensive points on the other end of the floor.
Junior Gabe Hill and sophomore Ben Dean also contributed defensively throughout the night.
“When we play like that, and we’re all there for each other, we’re tough,” Hill said.
Conant found a sliver of offense in the third quarter, as senior Garrett Somero found some room under the net and scored all six of his points in that frame.
Senior Jacson Cross also finished with six points.
Despite the lack of offense, Conant’s defense held tough for a majority of the game, holding the Huskies to two points in the first quarter and just six in the fourth. But Monadnock found the answer in those middle frames.
“It was effort,” Saucier said. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to do. Then they get a lead and that changes everything. But they only scored 42 points, that’s not our problem. Our problem is offense right now.”
Friday marks the second consecutive game that Conant’s offense scored less than 30 points, as the Orioles only scored 28 points against Mascenic on Tuesday.
“First we have to work on our confidence,” Saucier said. “Like I said in the locker room, when Connor Branon catches the basketball, he’s ready to shoot it every time. He knows he’s a good shooter. For us right now, it’s about having the confidence with each guys that’s on the floor.”
Branon went 7-for-10 from the floor with his 15 points, and Poanessa was 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
“Connor has such a great shot,” Hill said. “We’re so lucky to have him back. Connor Branon epitomizes Monadnock basketball. He never complains, he works hard and he’s always there for his teammates. We couldn’t be prouder of him.
“Anthony Poanessa, same thing,” Hill continued. “Last year, his playing time with a limited schedule [was sparse] and he never complained.”
After pulling ahead 36-15 by the end of the third quarter, the Huskies were in good shape to run out some clock and secure the win. Dean had the honor of dribbling out the final seconds in front of the loud home crowd.
“We feel like we’re back,” Hill said. “Any time you can beat Conant, it’s a respect thing. And we respect them.”
Monadnock (1-2) next hosts Hillsboro-Deering on Monday at 6 p.m. while Conant (1-2) welcomes Mascoma Valley on Monday at 6:30 p.m.