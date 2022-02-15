SWANZEY CENTER — Last month, Winnisquam Regional High and Monadnock Regional played a grinder of a game, a 53-43 Huskies victory.
Thus, for an encore, and with the stakes much higher, they turned the grinder to full blast Tuesday night. And a bevy of wayward shots splattered through the air.
The Bears returned to Paul Breckell Gymnasium for the first round of the Division III boys’ basketball tournament and were chewed up by Monadnock’s unrelenting man-to-man defense. The Huskies procured a 43-34 victory and their fourth trip to the quarterfinals in six years. Seeded sixth at 14-4, they will play at No. 3 Kearsarge Regional Friday night in North Sutton.
“Defense, defense, defense,” was Coach Jim Hill’s tidy three-word summary.
Winnisquam scored two points in the first quarter and trailed 20-6 at halftime. Though the Bears willed their way to 21 points in the fourth quarter and knocked an 18-point deficit down to eight, they never really threatened to undo the Huskies’ overall body of work.
“The first game with them was a grind and this one even more,” Monadnock senior Kevin Putnam Jr. said. “The first half we were really locked in. They outplayed us in the second half, but we buckled down the last two minutes.”
Carson Shanks led Monadnock with 12 points and Putnam scored nine, but this one begins and ends with the defense. Start with Connor Branon, who was assigned Anthony Robbins, Winnisquam’s leading scorer. Branon played him tight all night and Robbins had to huff and puff for his game-high 15 points, so much so he was bent over in exhaustion by game’s end. When Robbins occasionally beat Branon on the dribble, he was often swarmed by a Husky teammate or two.
Hill said Monadnock’s constant shifting on defense, and the nonstop communication, especially caught his attention. “Our help defense was great and we talked a lot,” he said. “Guys are coming off the floor and they’re saying to each other, ‘Way to call out the screens.’ It was nice to hear that,” Hill said.
He especially noted how the Huskies played just as hard on the defensive end whether they made a shot or had an empty possession of their own, a season-long point of emphasis. And, frankly, there were plenty of misfires. The Huskies were a bit frenetic on offense, particularly in the fourth quarter when they heaved up several low-percentage shots despite Hill imploring them to slow down and bleed the clock. A time out with two minutes left calmed things down.
“That time out made a big difference,” said senior Anthony Poanessa, who scored eight points. “It slowed us down and I thought we played better in the last two minutes.”
The players said they were helped by the atmosphere in the stands, as the gym was rocking to the pep band while the fans raised a din. “I don’t think it’s been like this since COVID started,” Poanessa said. It was also helmet and pajama night, with many students wearing helmets and PJ’s.
“I don’t know,” Hill said with a grin when asked the obvious question why.
Monadnock returns to the quarterfinals after being bounced two straight times in the first round. “Some kids on our team have not won a playoff game and now we have,” he said. "That's really big."
The Huskies will face a Kearsarge team that beat them 47-39 at home in the second game of the season back on Dec. 14. But Branon missed most of the second half of that game and the Huskies had the lead in the fourth quarter before Kearsarge surged back. The Cougars, 15-3, advanced Tuesday night with a 78-48 win over Mascenic Regional of New Ipswich.
Tuesday was not the finale of the Winnisquam-Monadnock season series at Breckell Gymnasium. The girls' teams will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in their first-round tournament game. And like the boys, Winnisquam comes in as the 11th seed and Monadnock No. 6.