SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys basketball team overcame another slow(ish) start Monday night, eventually taking down Hillsboro-Deering, 70-47, at Paul Breckell Gymnasium in Swanzey.
The Huskies fell behind 5-3 early in the first quarter, but the defense — complemented by the rebounding — picked up and created offensive opportunities. In the blink of an eye, Monadnock had used a 12-0 run to pull ahead, 15-5, with just over two minutes left in the first.
“We didn’t panic,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “I thought our offensive rebounding was great. And I think there’s a certain point where we can turn it on and turn it off at this point, especially on the defensive end.”
Sophomore Ben Dean forced the first of three consecutive turnovers in the first quarter that helped the Huskies go on their quick run, stealing the ball then finding senior Connor Brannon — who finished with a game-high 22 points — in the corner on the other end of the floor for a three-pointer.
Branon’s long ball seemed to kick start the Monadnock offense as the senior, along with classmates Kevin Putnam (14 points) and Carson Shanks (10 points) caught fire in the final minutes of the quarter to put the Huskies ahead 24-9 at the end of the frame.
“When we move the ball, we can really get things done,” Branon said. “The past few games, the scoring has been pretty evened out and that’s what happens when you move the ball. You get open shots, and you make the shots. I was open and I made the shots, so that’s just how it went tonight.”
Branon scored Monadnock’s first seven points of the second quarter and the Huskies continued to create pressure, which led to a 39-9 lead at the 4:15 mark of the second quarter.
“We’re so tall and lanky and we all hustle,” Branon said of the defense. “We’re all trying to get that ball. We’re all giving 110 percent, trying our hardest on defense and it just falls into place. We have a great group of guys here.”
By halftime, Monadnock was head 46-16 and Branon had 18 points, including two three pointers.
Hillsboro junior Zack Coombs (21 points) used his three-point shooting to pick things up offensively for the Hillcats in the third quarter, hitting five long balls — a couple from Steph Curry range — to lead Hillsboro to its best quarter.
Hillsboro scored 21 points in the third, all coming from three-point shots. Monadnock had their swing players on the court in and out throughout the third quarter.
“We talked to [the swing guys] about all the stuff we’ve been telling them in practice when they’re practicing with us,” Hill said. “Exposing the ball, not squaring up, putting the ball over your head when you catch it; At the varsity level, you can’t do that. I think that was a great lesson for them.”
Despite chipping away at the deficit significantly (Hillsboro outscored Monadnock 21-7 in the quarter), the Hillcats were still down, 53-37, heading into the fourth quarter. The Huskies wrapped things up with 18 points in the quarter, including six from Shanks and five from Putnam.
Everyone available for the Huskies saw minutes in the win.
"We're just glad our program is at the level now that when we put guys in, we're developing for next year and the year after," Hill said. "That's the sign of a program, so we're glad we have that."
Monadnock (7-3) travels to Newport (0-8) Tuesday at 7 p.m.