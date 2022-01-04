SWANZEY — Cue up some Bachman-Turner Overdrive: The Monadnock boys basketball team is takin’ care of business.
Behind junior Gabe Hill’s career high 20 points, the Huskies won their third consecutive game, a 69-43 victory over Newport High School, Monday at Paul Breckell Gym in Swanzey.
“We’re proud of Gabe and everything he’s been able to do,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “We’re proud that he’s able to get the ball down there without panic.”
The Huskies again looked strong as one unit — a theme that has been building all year long — as Jim Hill sent out another unique starting five, sending sophomore Ben Dean out for senior Kevin Putnam.
When all was said and done, Putnam finished with nine points and Dean finished with seven.
Those two — along with junior Nate Johnson (nine points), senior Carson Shanks (eight points) senior Connor Branon (seven points) and senior Anthony Poanessa (six points) — were all part of a balanced offense that saw nine players score a bucket in the win.
“All year, coach has preached team basketball,” Putnam said. “It’s something we haven’t really been able to play the last few years here, but everyone here can score, everyone here can rebound, everyone here can play defense. Everyone gets their fair share and whoever’s open takes the shot.”
Monadnock passed the ball around effectively, patiently waiting to get the ball in the right hands.
“We love when we pass the ball, doesn’t matter who it is,” said Jim Hill. “They just don’t care who scores, as long as we’re competitive. That’s the biggest thing. … It’s contagious.”
Often times, the right hands were those of Gabe Hill down in the post, who then put the ball up and in.
“I thought I was able to get to my spots pretty easy,” Gabe Hill said. “It was all made easy thanks to guys like [Putnam], [Poanessa] and [Dean]. Our guards really chipped in tonight.”
Then, on the other end of the court, the Huskies continued to play their suffocating defense — another early-season theme that has been developing with this Monadnock team.
Putnam, Branon, Poanessa, Shanks, Hill and senior Lucas Smith were efficient on defense, consistently disrupting the Newport offense.
“There was one point where we didn’t really care about scoring, it was more about our defensive habits,” said Jim Hill. “We want to make sure we’re fundamentally sound. From a defensive standpoint, we feel pretty good about close outs and … finishing possessions.”
“Coming into the season, we knew we were going to be a defensive-heavy team,” Putnam said. “Overall, playing defense like this every single game is really good for us. And we’re just going to get better. Defense is the heart of the team; it’s how you win championships. It’s really important to come out and play like this.”
The Huskies were ahead from start to finish, as Monadnock pulled ahead 7-0 in the first three minutes of the game, eventually taking a 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Monadnock extended its lead throughout the second quarter, and a dunk from Shanks in the final 30 seconds of the half capped off a 20-point frame as the Huskies took a 42-13 lead at the break.
Jim Hill emptied his bench in the second half, giving guys like sophomores Gavin Gomarlo and Miguel Cintron — likely to be the future of the program — some valuable varsity playing time down the stretch.
“A lot of development tonight,” said Jim Hill. “We kind of know who we are this year, but who are we going to be next year and the year after? What kind of team do we want to be? How do we get these guys varsity playing time? And tonight accomplished that.”
Monadnock’s game against Campbell — originally scheduled for Friday — was postponed to Jan. 17, so the Huskies (3-2) will next take the court against Fall Mountain (2-3) next Monday, Jan. 10, in Swanzey at 6 p.m.
“We’re pretty happy with where we are right now,” Jim Hill said. “We just have the next three days of practice we have to work hard.”