NORTH SUTTON — Kearsarge senior Chris Stanchfield was feeling it from three-point range Friday night.
His three long balls in the third quarter — and 13 points total in the frame — made a bad night worse for the Monadnock boys basketball team, as the Cougars downed the Huskies, 71-40, Friday night in North Sutton in the quarterfinal round of the NHIAA Division III tournament.
Stanchfield continued his case for Player of the Year, scoring 27 points — including four three-point shots — and the Cougars hit 11 three-pointers on the night.
“They didn’t miss much,” said Monadnock senior Kevin Putnam, who led the Huskies with 15 points. “They’re a great, great team. It was a pleasure playing against them.”
Senior Connor Branon contributed with 11 points and sophomore Ben Dean had six.
Kearsarge held down Monadnock defensively in the post, keeping senior Carson Shanks — normally an X-factor down low — to just two points.
“They guarded pretty well,” Shanks said. “They have some big, taller kids that I haven’t been guarded by all season. They’re a good defensive team.”
A back-and-forth, energized first quarter saw the Cougars ahead 14-13 after two late three-pointers from Kearsarge senior Rob Needham (12 points), including one in the final seconds to give Kearsarge the lead.
“Sometimes teams just shoot,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “They were good, and we knew it.”
Kearsarge carried that momentum into the second quarter, shooting 7-for-13 from the floor in those eight minutes to take a 31-22 lead at the half. Stanchfield started to catch fire in that second quarter, scoring eight of his 11 first-half points in the frame.
Stanchfield proceeded to score 13 points in the third quarter — looking loose and comfortable as he did it — as the Huskies looked flustered on both ends of the court. All of a sudden, the Cougars were full steam ahead, up 54-33 at the end of the quarter.
From there, Kearsarge was cruising to its second-consecutive final-four appearance.
“We missed some shots, and they were hitting shots,” Shanks said. “They’re a great shooting team. They definitely didn’t miss a lot. They kept shooting and things pulled away from us.”
Senior Sam Carl finished with 14 points for Kearsarge.
“What we were trying to do was put pressure on their guards,” said Kearsarge coach Nate Camp. “They’ve got a lot of size, and they’re very well-coached. Putnam running the point is very dangerous because he makes everyone around him better. We knew we had to put pressure, and when we were able to drive, they’d collapse and we’d have open threes. And we were hitting tonight. We’re very dangerous when we play like that. These guys were dialed in.”
“They can shoot,” Hill said. “And we knew it. First quarter, we felt like we were hanging with them, and then it got away from us a little in the second quarter. Then they just started hitting shot after shot.”
While the Cougar offense looked unstoppable, Kearsarge’s defense — led by senior George Jallah — was just as strong, making the Huskies offense look unnerved after that first quarter. Kearsarge outscored Monadnock 57-27 in the final three quarters.
Monadnock’s season comes to an end at 14-5.
“Coach Hill did a great job with this group,” Camp said. “It’s a great group of kids. It’s been an honor coaching [against him]. We’ve had some really great battles.”
“I want the memory of this group to be a good memory,” Hill said. “They have been so coachable and enjoyable. They’re special.”
Kearsarge will play No. 7 Mascoma Valley after the Royals upset No. 2 Hopkinton, 48-40, in their quarterfinal matchup. The D-III semifinal round is slated for Tuesday at Bedford High School.