SWANZEY — A 22-point fourth quarter burst put the Monadnock boys basketball team over Winnisquam, 53-43, Friday night in Swanzey.
The Huskies grinded out an important win in the second half after a frustrating start to the game, to say the least. Senior Carson Shanks was the backbone of the comeback, scoring 13 of his game-high 17 points in the final two quarters.
Shanks found room in the post and went to work, helping the Huskies chip away at the deficit and eventually give Monadnock its first lead of the night, 38-36, with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter.
About a minute and a half later, senior Connor Branon hit a corner three-pointer — right in front of the loud Monadnock student section — then Shanks hit a layup on the next possession and all of a sudden, the Huskies were ahead 44-37 and in the driver’s seat with 4:05 to play.
“It was really just the guards,” Shanks said. “We talked at halftime and just said, ‘Move the ball more, get it inside.’ We passed a lot better in the second half, and that’s what got us the win ultimately.”
With two minutes left in the fourth and Monadnock ahead by eight, Shanks came up with a block on the defensive end which forced Winnisquam to start fouling. Senior Kevin Putnam hit both free throws to give the Huskies a late 10-point lead.
Putnam finished with 16 points (eight in the fourth quarter), hitting four free throws in the final minutes to seal the deal.
Branon also finished with 16 points.
Monadnock missed its first nine shots — some of which were gimme buckets — and looked like they were in complete disarray. Nobody was on the same page early on, which led to missed buckets, turnovers and just overall frustration.
As a team, Monadnock shot just 6-for-27 in the first half.
“You miss a layup, you miss some foul shots and you let your offense dictate what you do on defense,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “But the character of the team is really good because we just kept grinding and grinding and grinding.”
Despite it all, the Huskies only found themselves down by two points, 22-20, at the half. Putnam and Branon helped keep the Huskies’ deficit manageable, playing physical on both ends of the court. Putnam in particular turned it on in the second quarter, driving to the hoop, drawing fouls and hitting his free throws.
“The locker room at halftime was pretty tense,” Putnam said. “We had to go over how to beat their 2-3 [zone], what to do on defense to stop them from scoring because they got us in the first half. They had us good.”
“Team-wise, we knew we could beat them,” Shanks said. “We just had to have a better second half. Third quarter was alright, but the fourth quarter was where we got it done.”
Hill said sophomore Ben Dean — who was held scoreless but played impactful minutes throughout the night — got “fired up” in the locker room at halftime, “which was great leadership from Ben.”
Monadnock made its adjustments, put away its frustration, and after the dust settled on a back-and-forth, physical third quarter, Winnisquam was holding on to a 33-31 lead, but the momentum was shifting in the Huskies’ favor.
“The people who were playing know that every game is make-or-break and we have to keep our heads,” Putnam said. “We struggled with bad fouls earlier in the year that really put us down. But everyone keeps their cool now because they know if we mess up, it’s not going to be good for us.”
Shanks started the fourth quarter with a quick bucket to tie the game, which set the tone for his eight-point quarter.
Monadnock used a 22-point frame to eke out the win and pull ahead of Winnisquam in the standings. Both teams came into the night at 5-3.
With senior Lucas Smith as a last-minute scratch to the lineup, the Huskies were a bit shorthanded, as senior Anthony Poanessa is not at 100 percent after hurting his ankle against Campbell and junior Nate Johnson also sidelined.
“It was a bit of a shock,” Hill said of Smith’s late scratch. “We were down to five full-time varsity players tonight. But you have to fight over those things. Winnisquam’s good. I’m really proud of those guys for what they did. They didn’t give up.”
The Huskies (6-3) host Hillsboro-Deering (0-9) Monday at 6 p.m.