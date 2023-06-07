With profound keenness and resolve, the Monadnock baseball punched its ticket back to the Division III state final with a 4-1 win over Campbell on Wednesday night at Robbie Mills Park in Laconia.
The top-seeded Huskies (18-0) ride their 43-game winning streak back to Manchester's Delta Dental Stadium with the chance to three-peat as state champs.
Monadnock will take on No. 3 White Mountains Regional on Saturday, 4-0 winners over No. 2 Bishop Brady in the early contest Wednesday in Laconia. The time of Saturday's game will be announced Thursday.
It all went according to plan for the Huskies against No. 4 Campbell.
In a chilling opening note, Division III Player of the Year and senior staple Cam Olivo toed the mound and struck out the side in the top of the first inning. Then, in the bottom half, sent the first pitch he saw from Logan Daigle 400-feet and over the centerfield fence.
Olivo went five innings, struck out eight and only allowed one hit. He gave way to D-III Pitcher of the Year Ben Dean in the sixth.
Dean, who committed to the University of Dayton last week, escaped a jam in the sixth and in the seventh got all three outs by way of the strikeout. He allowed one run in the seventh after an error and a stolen base followed by a two-out RBI single from Noah Reed.
Senior Ethan Brown and freshman Haden Bertolami had RBI knocks for the Huskies.
More details to come ...
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
