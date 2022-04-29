SWANZEY — The Monadnock baseball team just keeps rolling.
Another fundamentally sound game led to a 10-0, five-inning victory for the Huskies over Mascenic Friday afternoon in Swanzey.
Monadnock moves to 7-0 on the year and sits atop the Division III standings, outscoring their opponents 98-11 through the first seven games of the year.
The scoring started early on Friday, as the Huskies pulled out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and were on cruise control from there. Connor Branon (1-for-3, 4 RBIs) had a two-RBI single in that first inning after Kevin Putnam (1-for-3) scored on a passed ball. Then Carson Shanks (1-for-2, RBI) hit an RBI single to score Cam Olivo (1-for-3, 2 RBIs), who had reached on a fielder’s choice.
Eight of Monadnock’s nine starters picked up at least one hit, and all nine reached base at least once.
“We just continued to put the ball in play, hit the ball,” said Monadnock coach Tom Cote. “We ran the bases well and scored runs. Makes it easy when you hit like that. … We have nine guys that can play, but it feels like we can put 12 or 13 in there this year.”
Olivo hit a two-run moonshot in the second inning to push the lead to 9-0. His homerun came after a two-RBI double from Branon, his third and fourth RBIs of the day.
“It was a long at-bat,” Olivo said. “I was listening to my coaches. They were telling me to stay back and I just went right through the ball.”
While the Husky bats were catching fire, Putnam was taking care of business on the mound, mowing through a depleted Mascenic lineup. The senior pitched four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit — a leadoff double to Jack Cocozella that hit off the leftfield wall.
After giving up that hit, Putnam proceeded to strikeout nine of the next 10 batters — including six in a row at one point — which took the game into the fourth inning and allowed the offense to keep doing its thing.
“Mentally it just calms you down when you have a guy like Kevin out there throwing strikes,” Olivo said. “You go up there and you’re just able to just swing. No pressure. Takes all the pressure right out of it.”
Ben Dean pitched the fifth inning, striking out three batters while giving up a walk to Mascenic’s Ethan McGovern. McGovern reached third base on two wild pitches, but was stranded there.
Monadnock’s 9-0 lead stuck until the bottom of the fifth inning when Jake Hilliard (2-for-2, RBI) singled to score Matt Warner and enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
A walk-off, if you will.
And it was Monadnock’s 11th hit of the day as a team.
“It’s just a lot of chemistry,” Olivo said. “We’re hitting a lot at practice. Like it’s business as usual.”
Mascenic committed four errors on the afternoon — some of which could be attributed to the windy conditions — which led to five unearned runs. McGovern pitched the complete game for Mascenic, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits with three walks.
Monadnock did not strike out once in the game, and between the Huskies’ two pitchers, only one walk was dealt out. Mascenic’s only two baserunners were Cocozella in the first inning on the double and McGovern in the fifth inning on the walk. Twelve of Mascenic’s 15 outs were via strikeout.
“The big thing for us is we can’t walk people,” Cote said. “We feel like we have guys that have good enough stuff to not let up two or three hits in an inning. If we don’t walk anybody, we feel like we can shut out a lot of teams.
“When we pitch like that — like Kevin did tonight, just set the tone by throwing a ton of strikes — it makes the whole game go easier from there,” Cote added.
Both teams are in action again Monday, with the Huskies (7-0) hosting Fall Mountain (5-1) and Mascenic (5-2) visiting Campbell (5-0). Both games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.